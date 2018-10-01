Macedonia poll fails over low voter turnout

Macedonia's prime minister vowed last night to press on with a vote in parliament to change the country's name to resolve a decades-old dispute with Greece, despite not getting 50pc turnout at a referendum required to make it valid.

The proposed name change is part of an agreement reached in June by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev with Greece to resolve the dispute over the country's name, which had prevented Macedonia from joining Nato or the EU.

With 85pc of votes counted, official turnout was just 36pc, and election officials made clear there was no chance the threshold would be cleared.

The people who did vote overwhelmingly backed the name change - more than 90pc voted Yes with 63pc of polling stations reporting. But that had never been in doubt, since opponents of the change had urged followers not to vote, rather than vote No.

"It is clear that the agreement with Greece has not received the green light from the people," main nationalist opposition VMRO-DPMNE party leader Hristiajn Mickoski said.

The referendum was itself not legally binding, but politicians had pledged to abide by it. The failure to reach the turnout threshold means opponents can now freely vote against the deal.

In an address, Mr Zaev made no mention of the turnout but said the votes of those who had backed the change must be respected. He pledged to hold a vote in parliament on the name change.

