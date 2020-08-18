Lukashenko willing to 'hand over power' after referendum

Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, said he would be willing to hand over power after a referendum, in an apparent bid to pacify mass protests and strikes posing the biggest challenge to his 26 years in office.

He made the offer yesterday, and insisted it would not be delivered on while he was under pressure from protesters, after exiled opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanouskaya said she was willing to lead the country.

In a sign of Mr Lukashenko's growing vulnerability, he faced chants of "step down" during a speech to workers at an industrial plant.

Russia has told Mr Lukashenko it is ready to provide military help to Belarus in the event of an external threat. Mr Lukashenko faces the threat of European Union sanctions, after a bloody crackdown on protests following what demonstrators say was his rigged re-election victory last week.

He denies losing, citing official results that gave him just over 80pc of the vote.

Mr Lukashenko told workers there would be no new presidential election - something the opposition wants - until he was killed. He also offered to change the constitution, an apparent concession that's unlikely to satisfy protesters. "We'll put the changes to a referendum, and I'll hand over my constitutional powers. But not under pressure or because of the street," Mr Lukashenko said, in remarks quoted by the official Belta news agency.

"Yes, I'm not a saint. You know my harsh side. I'm not eternal. But if you drag down the first president, you'll drag down neighbouring countries and all the rest."

Speaking by video from Lithuania, opposition politician Ms Tikhanouskaya urged security and law enforcement officers to switch sides, saying they would be forgiven if they did so now.

"I am ready to take responsibility and act as a national leader during this period," she said.

She called for the creation of a legal mechanism to ensure a new presidential election could be held. Her video was released as Interfax reported that employees from the state broadcaster BT has gone on strike, after several presenters and staff publicly resigned last week in solidarity with the protesters. The broadcaster was showing re-runs yesterday morning before issuing a fresh news bulletin.

Protesters marched in Minsk to a factory where Mr Lukashenko flew by helicopter to speak to striking workers, to a rough reception.

"Thanks, I've said everything. You can (continue to) shout 'step down'," he said, struggling to be heard above demands he quit. As he walked away the crowd chanted "Step down".

The media outlet Tut.By reported that workers at Belaruskali, one of the world's largest potash producers, had threatened to stop production. The state-owned firm, a key source of dollar revenue for Belarus, said its plant was still working.

Ms Tikhanouskaya is a former English teacher who has become a leading opposition figure. She fled abroad last week, saying it was for the safety of her children, but released videos calling for anti-government protests to continue.

The unrest has spread to those normally seen as loyal to the president, as workers from large state factories staged walkouts and some police, journalists from state media, and an ambassador also came out.

The Kremlin said on Sunday President Vladimir Putin had told Mr Lukashenko that Moscow was ready to assist Belarus in accordance with a collective military pact, if necessary, and external pressure was being applied to the country.

EU leaders will send a message of solidarity to Belarusian protesters during an emergency video conference tomorrow.

Britain joined a chorus of Western condemnation. "The world has watched with horror at the violence used by the Belarusian authorities to suppress the peaceful protests that followed this fraudulent Presidential election," UK ­Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

Irish Independent