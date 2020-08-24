Lukashenko threatens to bring in troops to quell mass protests

Strength: Thousands of people attend a massive opposition protest against presidential election results at the Independence Square in Minsk. Photo: Reuters

Minsk erupted with roars and chants of "Go away!" yesterday as at least 100,000 opposition protesters filled the main streets of the Belarusian capital, demanding the resignation of the country's embattled leader.

The massive rally came two weeks after Alexander Lukashenko, who has led Belarus for 26 years, was awarded a disputed landslide victory in the presidential election.

At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called for a "dialogue with the population" and stressed it was up to "the Belarusian people to decide how it can solve this situation".

At least 7,000 people were swept up in the crackdown on the protests that followed the election and many testified about beatings and torture.

But yesterday crowds of protesters, carrying white flowers and the historic white-and-red Belarusian flags that have come to symbolise the movement, were undaunted as they thronged Minsk's streets.

Yulia Kushnir and Katya Yermolenko, two friends in their 20s, were carrying a poster saying "Coward, go away! Never forgive, never forget!"

Peaceful: A woman holds flowers during the protest in Independence Square in Minsk. Photo: Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters

Peaceful: A woman holds flowers during the protest in Independence Square in Minsk. Photo: Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters

"Our former president is a coward who just can't leave gracefully and with dignity," Ms Kushnir said.

"When you look at what police do to men and women, it was scary coming here. But this is exactly what they want: they want us to be scared."

Speaking at a rally in western Belarus after inspecting troops and riot police, Mr Lukashenko had an ominous message for protesters.

"You have Saturday and Sunday to think things through," he said. "When Monday comes... don't take it personally... A government should govern."

The country's defence minister took it a step further yesterday when he threatened to use troops against protesters if they didn't stop.

"I would like to warn you that in case of disturbances you will have to deal with the army, not the police," he said.

Crowds of protesters chanting "Go away" walked all the way up to the presidential palace yesterday evening where they were met by several lines of riot police in full gear and armoured vehicles. Troops with machine guns were seen around the palace on the other side of the police line.

Mr Lukashenko's helicopter landed at the compound just as protesters had turned to head back to the city centre. The Belarusian leader was filmed dressed in riot gear and carrying a machine gun as he arrived at the presidential palace in the evening.

"There's no one left there, right?" he said, motioning to the street that was filled with protesters just half an hour before. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk