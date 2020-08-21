Lukashenko threatens protesters with criminal probe

Belarusian authorities have opened a criminal probe against opposition activists who set up a council to negotiate the transition of power amid massive protests challenging the extension of the 26-year rule of the country's authoritarian leader in a vote the opposition saw as rigged.

President Alexander Lukashenko has dismissed the protesters as Western puppets and threatened opposition leaders with criminal charges.

Prosecutors opened a criminal investigation against the opposition activists on charges of undermining national security, and a leading opposition figure reported being threatened with arrest.

Mr Lukashenko (65) dismissed the European Union's criticism of the August 9 vote and told its leaders to mind their own business.

They have rejected the official results of the election that showed he won 80pc of the vote and expressed solidarity with protesters.

The EU said it's preparing sanctions against officials responsible for the post- election police brutality.

During the first four days of protests, police detained almost 7,000 people and injured hundreds with rubber bullets, stun grenades and clubs. At least three protesters died.

The crackdown fuelled massive outrage and swelled protesters' ranks, forcing authorities to change tactics and stop breaking up crowds that grew to an unprecedented 200,000 on Sunday.

Protests continued yesterday in Minsk and other Belarusian cities for the 12th straight day.

After standing back for days, police had again beefed up their presence in the Belarusian capital, blocking access to some government buildings and also deploying outside major factories where workers have been on strike.

Irish Independent