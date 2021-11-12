Lukashenko says Belarus could cut gas supply as row with EU heats up

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko yesterday threatened to cut gas supplies to Europe if the EU introduces new sanctions on Belarusian officials and entities.

The move is a sharp escalation of tensions over a migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border.

European leaders blame Mr Lukashenko for orchestrating the crisis in retaliation for European sanctions. They accuse him of opening Belarusian borders to migrants, mainly from the Middle East and North Africa, who are trying to reach Europe through Belarus.

They also face a mounting energy crisis, after gas prices soared due to low stocks in Europe, lower-than-expected wind power generation, increased demand in Asia, and Russian reluctance to help bridge the shortfall.

The migrant crisis has become a worrying flash point for tensions between Europe and Belarus, which is backed by its close ally Russia. Poland has deployed thousands of troops along the border, and Russia sent two long-range strategic bombers to patrol the Belarusian border with Europe on Wednesday.

Mr Lukashenko ordered a tough response to Wednesday’s announcement by European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen of planned new sanctions on Belarus.

“We are heating Europe. They still threaten us that they will close the border. And if we shut off natural gas there?” he said.

“The Foreign Ministry must warn everyone in Europe: If they impose additional sanctions on us, that would be indigestible and unacceptable for us. We must answer,” he said.

Mr Lukashenko told Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko that if Europe imposes new sanctions, “you must not forgive them anything”.

Europe relies on Russia for most of its gas through pipelines such as Nord Stream 1 via the Baltic Sea, TurkStream and Blue Stream via Turkey, and the Yamal-Europe pipeline via Belarus and Poland to Germany.

A controversial new pipeline, Nord Stream 2, opposed by Ukraine and criticised by the US, is undergoing a regulatory approval process in Germany, with Russia pressing Europe to speed the process.

Ms Von der Leyen accused Belarus of trying to destabilise European democracies after meeting US President Joe Biden in Washington on Wednesday. She added that the US would impose new sanctions early next month.

The migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with Poland came to a head on Monday when a large column of migrants, including many women and children, walked to the border to try to cross, only to be stranded in freezing conditions in a forest next to the razor-wire border fence.

The EU has ratcheted up sanctions over the “fraudulent nature” of a presidential election in August 2020, regime “brutality” against peaceful protests, and the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in May to arrest independent Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega. (© The Washington Post)

