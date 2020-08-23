Lukashenko likely to stay put as anti-government strikes fizzle out

One week ago, it looked like it could be the end of Alexander Lukashenko's iron-fisted 26-year rule. But after days of declining protests in the aftermath of a rigged election, the anti-government movement has been starved of oxygen and many believe he will stay put.

Lukashenko, the country's leader of 26 years, was publicly booed during a factory tour in the days following the vote, and seemed on the cusp of being toppled by a growing opposition movement. But industrial strikes are already fizzling out.

"Some workshops that went on strike have given up under management pressure, some are holding out," said Andrei, a worker at a fertiliser plant in the border town of Hrodna.

"Workers are just too scared," he said, motioning to three policemen standing by the gate and one plainclothes officer filming workers and protesters.

But it was the Lukashenko regime that was initially nervous. In what was largely seen as a death knell for Lukashenko, who unleashed riot police on peaceful demonstrators across the country following his dubious re-election on August 9, blue-collar workers - Belarus's lifeblood -started to rebel. Dozens of factories across the country, including the huge Minsk Tractor Works, last week were on strike, staging walkouts and halting production in a blow to the ruling regime.

That week Lukashenko was heckled by workers at a Minsk factory and had to leave via helicopter as crowds of protesters gathered outside. Many were comparing Mr Lukashenko's position to that of Romania's dictator Nikolai Ceausescu in 1989.

But several days later, some workers had their entry passes suspended and some received legal warnings, threatened with dismissal unless they got back to work. The general strike never happened.

In a sign of just how terrified the Belarusian dictator is of the workers' movement, investigators on Friday questioned Sergei Dylevsky, a worker from the Minsk Tractor Works, for several hours in connection with his role in an opposition council that Lukashenko says is an illegal attempt to topple him.

"They have been trying hard to intimidate workers but it's not like the strikes have stopped altogether - we're taking a pause to find legal backing for industrial action," Dylevsky said after the questioning. "Workers are too tough to be cowed into submission."

On Thursday, less than 1,000 people listlessly roamed the vast main square with the Lenin statue in the middle as a loudspeaker in a patrol police car warned demonstrators about an unlawful assembly.

"People got tired, and the opposition needs to come up with something new," 69-year old Nikolay Korniychenko said.

"The pressure on workers has been too much. They pressure your family and friends, and people stay put."

Nationwide rallies last Sunday showed an unprecedented show of force of the leaderless opposition against Mr Lukashenko. But the euphoria proved hard to sustain as the opposition did not win a single major concession from the government.

"He doesn't care about anyone but himself," Mr Korniychenko said of President Lukashenko. "I can't imagine how we can keep on living with him. How can we?"

Sunday Independent