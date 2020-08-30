Lukashenko grooms son (15) to succeed him as journalists expelled from Belarus

Pictured last weekend sporting body armour and holding an assault rifle, Belarus's embattled dictator has shown the world he has no plans to go down quietly.

Yet as Alexander Lukashenko defies protesters calling for his downfall, it is not just his own fate that hangs in the balance. So does that of his 15-year-old son Nikolai - his presumed heir.

Ever since he was old enough to walk, Nikolai has been paraded at his father's side, meeting world leaders at the highest level.

By the age of 11 he had been pictured with everyone from Barack Obama and the Pope through to China's Xi Jinping.

Last weekend he also had a starring role in his father's belligerent photo op, dressed in military fatigues and likewise clutching an AK-47.

One picture showed him and his father disembarking from a helicopter, accompanied by the riot police Mr Lukashenko has used to crack down on protesters.

The photographs of the pair together over the years have fuelled fears that Mr Lukashenko wants a North Korean-style dynastic regime - something opponents regard as their worst nightmare.

Nikolai is the youngest of Mr Lukashenko's three sons, and is believed to be the offspring of an affair with Irina Abelskaya, his former personal physician. The teenager has two adult siblings: Viktor, who sits on a national security council, and Dmitry, who chairs a state-run sports organisation.

Only Nikolai, though, has been groomed in public as a potential successor. Since his first appearance aged four, when he and his father reviewed the Independence Day parade in Minsk, he has been a regular presence as the president strides the world stage.

Nikolai has carved a public profile in his own right, doing Soviet-style photo ops of visits to grain farms and OAP homes.

Last year Mr Lukashenko denied he was grooming his offspring to take over, saying: "My children are not preparing for any power transfer."

Meanwhile authorities in Belarus have deported two Russian cameramen and withdrawn accreditation from a number of journalists reporting on protests for foreign media outlets.

It comes on the eve of protests expected later today.

©Telegraph

Telegraph.co.uk