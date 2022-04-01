Lukashenko cracking down as Belarusian ‘railway rebels’ sabotage tracks to derail Russia’s deliveries of weapons

A daring alliance of “railway rebels” is waging a quiet war against Vladimir Putin’s invading army across Belarus.

Under cover of darkness, residents in crucial junction towns do whatever they can to stop Russian supply trains passing through on the way to Ukraine.

Some place large logs on the railway sleepers and set fire to them. Others torch the electric relay cabinets – a crucial piece of equipment that controls traffic and can take weeks to repair.

These partisans choose their targets based on information from railway workers on their side, such as the schedule of a military train carrying Russian weapons to the front line in Ukraine, but disguised as an ordinary shipment of glass.

Over a dozen major acts of sabotage have been reported across the Belarusian railway network in recent weeks, in what has been dubbed a “railway resistance”, as anti-war activists seek to derail Moscow’s efforts to resupply its troops around Kyiv through Belarus. Trains between Minsk and Ukraine’s Chernihiv were halted on Monday after two relay cabinets were burned down.

Belarus is a launchpad for Russia’s invasion of the north of Ukraine and this is Moscow’s route into Kyiv’s northern suburbs as well as the city of Chernihiv in the north-east.

“It’s a nuisance for the Russian military. Their safety protocols for moving the trainloads are compromised,” said Siarhei Voitekhovich, a former Belarusian Railways employee who now co-ordinates the “partisans” from exile.

“Equipment gets destroyed. It takes days to put things back in operation.”

The Belarusian opposition in exile said it has been co-ordinating attacks through a network of supporters still inside the country.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the Belarusian opposition leader in exile, has called on her countrymen to help foil the invasion, saying her movement’s goal is to “cripple the infrastructure that is helping the regime to support the war, gradually, day by day”.

Acts of sabotage were reported within days of the invasion, with signal equipment destroyed in three different locations on the night of February 28.

The response from Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, now little more than a puppet for the Kremlin, has been swift and severe. At least 52 people, including more than 30 railway workers, have been detained on charges including treason, terrorism and spying, according to Viasna, Belarus’s major human rights group.

Whole towns have been penalised. Residents in Stoubtsy, a town of 17,000 south-west of Minsk, report being “terrorised” in the past three weeks.

“It is a punitive operation. They barge into people’s homes, break down doors. The goal is to track down those behind the attacks,” said a human rights activist. “Violence and torture are rampant.”

They said they had documented 32 arrests and police raids since a special task force from Minsk was sent into town at the end of February.

Forced confessions emerged as pro-government social media showed eight detained railway employees admitting to being involved.

