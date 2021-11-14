Lukashenko asks Russia to put missiles near border

Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian dictator behind the Polish migrant crisis, yesterday called on Russia to move its nuclear-capable missiles to the border with the EU.

At least 4,000 asylum seekers from the Middle East have been stuck in a Belarusian forest metres from the Polish border for five days as Poland refuses to take them in.

Mr Lukashenko, who previously lashed out at Poland for amassing troops near the camp said he had been asking Russia to deploy its newest nuclear-capable Iskander-M missiles in Belarus’s west and south near Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine.

“I really need those 500 kilometre-range missile systems,” he told a Russian journalist. “Let them stay here.”

The Kremlin did not immediately react to the reports and military watchers were sceptical of the Belarusian dictator’s pleas.

“It’s not in our interests to escalate the situation further right now,” Col Gen Yevgeny Buzhinsky, a retired senior commander at the Russian Defence Ministry, told the Interfax news agency.

“If we start deploying (the missiles), then what will stop the Americans from deploying their missiles somewhere in Poland or the Baltics?”

Last time Russia shipped the Iskander-M missiles to its western-most region bordering Poland and Lithuania, Poland placed its army on combat alert and the US raised concerns about threats to European security.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has raised the possibility of talks between the EU and Mr Lukashenko in what could bring a breakthrough to solving the crisis.

“As far as I understand, Alexander Lukashenko and (German) Chancellor (Angela) Merkel are willing to talk to each other. I hope this happens soon,” he told the Rossiya 1 TV channel.

