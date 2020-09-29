Lovesick jailbreak suspect held after using real name to hire hijack helicopter

'The three men were picked up after officers traced them from their names on the helicopter booking forms.' (Getty/stock image)

Belgian police arrested the suspects in an "amateurish" prison breakout less than 24 hours after the gang booked the helicopter they hijacked to try to free one of their wives under their real names.

The three men chartered the flight in Deurne, near Antwerp, on Friday on the pretext of taking aerial shots for a television programme but planned to use the helicopter to free Kristal Appelt, the wife of the main suspect

Mike Gielen (24) married Appelt (27) in prison last year. She is awaiting trial for the murder of her then boyfriend.

"I can confirm that my client has admitted that he wanted to release his wife from prison," said Mr Gielen's lawyer, Tom Van Overbeke. "Right now it seems like the whole thing is pretty amateurish."

After taking pictures of landmarks, the men produced imitation guns and ordered the pilot to fly to the prison.

The excitement was too much for Mr Gielen, who vomited up to five times. The pilot managed to convince him that it was impossible to land the helicopter in the prison courtyard.

After hovering for a short while, the helicopter flew out of Brussels to a car park in the French-speaking region of Wallonia. A headcount in the prison revealed that no one had escaped.

The three men were picked up after officers traced them from their names on the helicopter booking forms. They will appear in court next week.

