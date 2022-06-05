Love on the front line

Stas Krasnov and Oxana Krasnova are doing their morning chores. They share a giggle together at the expense of the TV camera crew filming their routine. The young couple were criminal lawyers in Kyiv before the war. The morning chores — cleaning their automatic weapons.

We’re in a barn on a deserted farmhouse close to the frontline of the Battle of Donbas. There’s talk of a big push by Russian forces out of Izyum, to the north of where we are, to Slovyansk to the south. Stas and Oxana’s platoon are in the middle. Their detachment is from a volunteer brigade called the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists.

The position we’re in is the ‘second frontline’; soldiers rotate in and out of here, every three days or so, to where the fighting is most intense. Where we are doesn’t feel very ‘secondary’ to me. We can hear the sound of artillery fire, both incoming and outgoing, close to where we are.

Oxana is sitting on her bed, two wooden pallets on top of a few breeze blocks.

There are about 20 beds like hers in the old outhouse we’re in. The closest anyone has got to adorning the place is the Ukrainian flag on the back wall.

The gun she’s cleaning is her day-to-day support weapon. Her other weapon is in a case elsewhere. Oxana is a sniper. Her husband Stanislav, or Stas, operates a grenade launcher. His next rotation is in the morning. He’ll leave at about 6am and head to the frontline.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister described the fighting in Donbas as one of the largest, most ruthless battles on European soil since World War II. Around 250 soldiers are dying every day, on both sides. President Zelensky described it as “hell”. That is where Stas will go in the morning. Oxana will not be joining him this time round; she’s only called in when she’s needed.

Their different roles mean their rotations don’t align, but everything else about this couple does. They obviously are very much in love, but they’re not the sentimental types — there won’t be teary-eyed, film-style farewells in the morning.

I ask Oxana how she will feel, waving off her man.

“I’m not worried. Well, maybe a bit, but he’s very good at what he does.”

With that we hear a very loud explosion close by, the barn shakes a little and a cloud of dust comes down from the rafters of the old barn. Oxana doesn’t seem to register it at all.

Oxana and Stanislav met just before the Maidan Revolution in 2014. Their relationship was forged fighting on the barricades in Maidan Square. Stanislav was shot in the foot by a sniper at the time, and when he recovered he went to fight in the Donbas. Now this young couple are here preparing to go back into battle.

“The world thinks this war has only just begun. But it started in 2014. Russia attacked Crimea, occupied it, and the war has not ended since. There are just active phases and less active phases… the war has been going on for eight years.”

So why are they fighting? The Ukrainians have a not-so-secret weapon — motivation.

The war is just over 100 days old. Vladimir Putin had a very different vision of where this conflict would be at over three months in. At this point he would have expected Russian flags flying over Kyiv and over Kharkiv, the second biggest city. Poor tactical choices, a unified West pouring lethal aid into the country and extraordinary levels of resistance from the Ukrainian army, both regular and volunteer, meant that Moscow had to drastically downsize its ambition.

In April the scope of Russia’s so called "special operation” refocused on taking just the Donbas rather than all of the country. The current state of play: Russia has lost the war in Ukraine but it is slowly winning the war in Donbas.

The assessment from Western Security officials is that in cities like Severodonetsk, for example, the Russians are advancing at about 500m a day. The frontline is hundreds of miles long and Ukrainian morale fluctuates wildly along its length, but here with Oxana and Stas there’s still plenty of hunger for the fight.

“This is a war of civilisations,” Oxana says.

Stas picks up, “If, hypothetically, Ukraine had lost this war straight away because we weren’t prepared... If it was taken after a few days, as Russia promised... the next step, very soon, would have been a move into Europe, into Poland.

“If Russia isn’t stopped here, they’ll go on to take everything.”

The young couple introduce me to their commander. We shake hands.

“I’m Volodymyr Grotskov, from Kandalaksha.” Hang on, isn’t that in Russia?

“Unfortunately, yes.”

“What are you doing here?” I ask.

“I am fighting for a democratic world together with the Ukrainians.”

Volodymer is one of a relatively small number of Russians fighting on the Ukrainian side. He was an anti-Putin activist back in Russia but believes the only meaningful act of opposition left available to him is to take up arms.

Grotskov talks about Russia not just in terms of an authoritarian regime but in terms of an authoritarian society. He believes the cultural DNA of Russians has been cynically engineered over time by Putin’s propaganda machine in order to cement the status quo.

“Throughout its history, Russia has not been a country for people, it has always been a country for masters and slaves. And it hasn’t changed since ancient times… the ‘masters’ do what they want and do not have any responsibility for it.”

To call this particular band of volunteer soldiers "eclectic” doesn’t quite do them justice.

Our security consultant, Peter, has given us a two-hour time limit to film and interview people at this position. As we leave we meet Dymtro Fililchuk. Once upon a time he was a presenter on a TV chat show in Ukraine. Think Marty Whelan having swapped autocue for an automatic.

He’s also getting ready to go back to the frontline. I ask him to describe what it’s like there.

“Three words. Hard. Scary. Fun. We bring two sets of uniforms because when you go to the front, if you’re scared, you have to change your pants.”

Time’s up. Myself, Simon and Slava (my producers) and Alastair (my cameraman) head out of the farmhouse at pace. We get to leave this place. The men and women we spoke to do not. They wait for their next rotation to go further in, and hope there’ll be another one and another one again after that.