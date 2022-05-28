Long-range weapons ‘vital’ to Ukraine as Russia making ‘palpable progress’ in Donbas - Boris Johnson

Advanced long-range weapons should be sent to Ukraine as Russia makes gains in the eastern Donbas region, British prime minister Boris Johnson said yesterday.

With Ukrainian resistance fighters in the area under mounting pressure from Russian forces, Mr Johnson said it was “absolutely vital” to give Kyiv the necessary arms to defend itself against the artillery bombardment.

He intervened as the US was preparing to send multi- launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine as part of a significant upgrade to its offerings of military aid.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called on Western nations to deliver heavy weapons that would allow his troops to hit back at Russian targets hundreds of kilometres away.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Mr Johnson said the MLRS “would enable Ukrainians to defend themselves against this very brutal Russian artillery”.

Fighting in the Donbas, Ukraine’s industrial heartland, intensified yesterday as Russian troops reached the outskirts of Severodonetsk, the last Ukrainian-held city in the Luhansk region.

Ukrainian fighters were said to be engaged in a “fierce defence” of the city, which was two-thirds surrounded by Russian troops.

In a separate battle, Ukrainian troops were forced to retreat from Lyman, which was under Russian control.

In a call for further Western support for Kyiv, Mr Johnson said: “I’m afraid that Putin, at great cost to himself and to the Russian military, is continuing to chew through ground in Donbas. He’s continuing to make gradual, slow, but I’m afraid palpable progress and therefore it is absolutely vital that we continue to support the Ukrainians militarily.”

In a post on the Telegram messaging app, officials in Severodonetsk said the city was under constant bombardment from Russian shelling.

In scenes reminiscent of those in the war-ravaged port city of Mariupol, Alexander Stryuk, the mayor of Severodonetsk, said the long-range attacks had totally destroyed 60pc of housing in the city.

He added that at least 1,500 people had been killed, while between 12,000 and 13,000 were still living there.

Russia has poured considerable resources into its attempt to capture Severodonetsk, which would hand Moscow complete control over Luhansk, one half of the eastern Donbas region.

Using artillery bombardment to provide cover, the Kremlin’s forces were able to secure a position on the outskirts of Severodonetsk.

Sergiy Haiday, the regional governor of Luhansk, said Russian troops had seized a hotel complex in the area, but Ukrainian forces were fighting to win it back. “The situation remains difficult, because the Russian army has thrown all its forces at taking the Luhansk region,” he said.

“Extremely fierce fighting is taking place on the outskirts of Severodonetsk. They are simply destroying the city, they are shelling it every day, shelling without pause.”

Heavy artillery has become the constant backdrop to the conflict in the Donbas, with Russians launching shells over vast distances at Ukrainian targets to prevent counter-attacks. As it stands, Ukraine is unable to match Russian artillery efforts.

The US was planning to send Kyiv long-range MLRS as part of a new military aid package, officials told CNN.

Moscow’s state-controlled TV news channel said the US would be “crossing the line” if Ukraine is given these weapons, capable of hitting targets 500km away.

In his nightly address, Mr Zelensky said Moscow’s assault in the Donbas could lead to the region becoming “uninhabited”.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, there have been 8,691 civilian casualties, with 3,998 people killed, according to the United Nations.

Military analysts argue that Ukrainian troops would be able to shift the conflict back in their favour with western-donated precision missile systems.

