Long queues form outside Tipperary bakery as owners raise funds for their native Ukraine

Long queues formed outside a Co Tipperary bakery over the weekend, with all proceeds from cake sales going to Ukraine aid.

The owners of Alla's Patisserie in Fethard, Co Tipperary, told customers their money would be going directly to helping Ukraine’s aid effort.

And as a result, a long queue formed outside the cake shop over the weekend, with customers digging deep to help the war struck country.

One customer took to Twitter to praise the shop for its efforts and added: “And their cakes are delicious too.”

The patisserie posted online: “23-year-old soldiers are on the front line, without bulletproof vests, helmets and they sleep on the ground. They also need sleeping bags.”

The shop is owned by Ukrainian couple, Alla and Andriy Dediuk, who now consider Ireland their home though they maintain close links with their native Ukraine.

Alla admitted they have been totally overwhelmed by the incredible support they have received in Tipperary - not just for the appeal but even when she established her patisserie in south Tipperary.

Their appeal is one of many taking place across Ireland.

The Art of Coffee, which runs several cafés across Dublin, has also released an appeal for customers and others to bring in medical supplies to help the Ukraine Army.

Among the list of supplies posted online, the café is asking for resuscitator bag valves and masks for adults and for babies, lamps and torches, blood pressure monitors, thermometers, wash basins and other items.

Trucks are also preparing to leave Ballinasloe in Co Galway, to drop clothing, including children’s nappies to refugees leaving Ukraine.

A post online states a Polish group is “arranging collections for essentials for Ukrainian refugees in Poland.”