Lonely farewell for ‘Ukraine Barbie’, star of screen who died in Russian airstrike

In showbiz parlance, she might have been deemed a “national treasure” – a grand dame of stage and screen, still performing into old age.

Oksana Shvets was one of Ukraine’s most respected stage actresses, starting out in Soviet drama troupes and treading the boards for more than 50 years.

Last week, though, a face familiar to Ukrainians from plays and TV dramas was cast in a final, tragic role – as one of the victims of Russia’s military siege of Kyiv.

During a bout of shelling last Thursday, her apartment in one of the capital’s high-rise blocks was hit, killing Ms Shvets and injuring her adult son, Alexander.

Read More

The 67-year-old’s death sparked an outpouring of grief on Ukrainian social media – although her funeral yesterday was not the send-off it might normally have been.

With half of Kyiv’s population having left the capital, and most others venturing out only on essential business, only a handful of the city’s thespian community were able to pay their respects.

Those who did so paid handsome tribute, remembering the glamorous blonde who lit up the Soviet era’s monochrome cultural scene.

“She was a beautiful creature, a perfect natural blonde – petite but with a marvellous figure and looks that never needed any make-up at all,” said fellow actor Victoria Adveenko (64), who knew her for 40 years.

“She was like a Malvina (a popular Soviet-era doll similar to a Barbie) – a woman that every girl wanted to look like at that time. But although she loved the stage, she had no ego – in real-life, she was as sincere and kind as a child.”

Ms Shvets’s funeral yesterday morning took place at one of the city’s main crematoriums, where Orthodox priests were also conducting services for soldiers killed in the conflict.

After the service, her son Alexander puffed hard on a cigarette as he described how a shell had ripped through his mother’s flat on the top of a 16-floor housing block.

“I was staying with her at the time because my own flat elsewhere in Kyiv had suffered shelling damage,” he said. “Just before 6am I heard what sounded like aircraft overhead. Then when I opened my eyes there were fragments of glass everywhere and a piece of concrete on my leg.

“I managed to get free to check my mother, only to see that the three floors down from it were all missing – her room was no longer there at all.

“Then, as I tried to find her, the concrete began collapsing under my feet and a fire started – by then I was trying to save my own life.

“It took about an hour-and-a-half for the fire brigade to arrive and find my mother’s body, although by that time I was certain she was dead.”

Born in Kyiv, Ms Shvets studied acting at the Ivan Franko Theatre, named after a Ukrainian poet who also translated the works of Shakespeare and Byron.

She was noted for roles in Chekhov plays and several films and TV dramas, including House with Lilies, a long-running Russian-Ukrainian series about a family living in a cursed house. A lifelong member of the Kyiv Academic Youth Theatre, she also held Ukraine’s highest cultural award, Honoured Artist of Ukraine.

“She was an inspiration to me,” said fellow actress Daria Yakusheva (28), who attended the funeral. “An amazing and kind woman, who was always involved in the life of the theatre. I cannot believe she has died like this – a war like this should not be happening in the 21st century.”

Ms Shvets is the third Ukrainian cultural figure to die in the war so far.

Artem Datsishin, a former principal dancer with the National Opera of Ukraine, died in hospital in Kyiv after being wounded by artillery fire.

Pasha Lee, an actor and composer, was killed in the suburb of Irpin north-west of Kyiv, where Russian forces have concentrated their assault on the capital.

Last night, Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv’s mayor, said most of Irpin had been recaptured in a Ukrainian counter-attack and that efforts were under way to encircle the Russian troops who remained around the adjacent suburbs of Bucha and Hostomel.

The sounds of the fighting could still be heard in the distance as mourners left Ms Shvets’s funeral yesterday.

“It is a great shame that so few people have been able to say goodbye at the funeral today,” added her lifelong friend, Ms Adveenko.

She vowed, though, that the show would, in a sense, go on.

“Once the war is over, we will have a proper tribute to her and a proper memorial,” she said.