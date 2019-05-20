THE Eiffel Tower was put on lockdown this afternoon due to a man climbing the structure.

Lockdown lifted at Eiffel Tower after man began to climb the iconic structure

Visitors to the tower were segregated into different levels as the security incident is unfolding.

The incident began just after 2.15pm local time this afternoon and appeared to be over by 3.30pm.

Older people and those with children were being allowed to descend back down the tower first, a source said.

A representative told Independent.ie that the man paid entrance to the Eiffel Tower and at the second level at 149metres began to climb. The full height of the tower is 276 metres.

Visitors were previously not allowed to leave the site until the incident was resolved.

Online Editors