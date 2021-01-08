Lockdown Europe as cases reach 25 million

Europe has surpassed 25 million coronavirus cases , with several countries joining Ireland in reinstating or extending lockdowns as a resurgence threatens to overwhelm health services.

At least 25,016,506 cases and 559,863 deaths have been recorded since the start of the pandemic, recently reporting more than a million new cases about every four days.

With just a tenth of the world’s population, it remains the worst-affected region, with nearly 30pc of global cases and deaths.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a strict new national lockdown, warning a coronavirus variant first identified in the country was spreading so rapidly it risked overwhelming the healthcare system within 21 days.

“It’s clear that we need to do more together to bring this new variant under control while our vaccines are rolled out,” Mr Johnson said. The lockdown will last at least six weeks.

Germany, which is reporting the highest daily deaths in Europe with more than 600 daily on a weekly average, extended its nationwide lockdown until the end of January.

Read More

Chancellor Angela Merkel warned hospitals across the country were already overwhelmed, particularly intensive care units.

In Italy, restrictions imposed over the Christmas break were extended until next Friday, while in Greece the government imposed a strict lockdown from January 3-11.

The fresh outbreaks have prompted debates over how to roll-out vaccines across the region, with some countries considering joining Britain in vaccinating as many people as possible with a single dose.

Eastern European nations remain the worst affected, accounting for more than 30pc of the region’s cases, according to a Reuters analysis.

Russia, the first European country to report more than 3 million cases last month, ranks behind only India and Brazil as the most affected countries in the world.

Slovakia has seen record numbers of new cases and hospitalisations, with more than 2,900 cases recorded on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, lockdown measures were being imposed in a northern Chinese province where coronavirus cases more than doubled in the region near Beijing that is due to host some events in next year’s Winter Olympics.

Rail, air and road connections to the Hebei capital of Shijiazhuang, a city of at least 10 million people, have been suspended and prevention and control measured tightened over urban communities and villages in the area. Classes have been suspended and school dormitories isolated.

The National Health Commission announced 51 new cases had been confirmed in Hebei province, bringing the total to 90 since Sunday. Most have been in Shijiazhuang, although cases have also been recorded in the city of Xingtai.

Authorities have also imposed similarly tight measures in the cities of Shenyang and Dalian in Liaoning province just to the north.

Wary of a new wave, China is discouraging travel over next month’s Lunar New Year holiday and beginning school holidays a week early. The increase in cases comes as China and the World Health Organisation are negotiating terms for a visit by WHO investigators looking into the origins of the coronavirus, first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was disappointed at the lack of permission for the experts to travel to Wuhan, but Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said China’s disease experts were currently busy with multiple small-scale clusters and outbreaks reported in the past couple of weeks.

China has reported a total of 87,278 cases of Covid-19 and 4,634 deaths.

Japan has declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and three nearby areas as cases hit a daily record of 2,447 in the capital. It kicked in from today until February 7. Restaurants and bars have been urged close at 8pm with the public asked to stay home and not mingle in crowds.

Read More

Online Editors