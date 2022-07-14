Liverpool fans exonerated as report blames French authorities for Champions League final chaos

Liverpool supporters were subjected to unjustifiably hostile treatment by French police in Paris prior to the Champions League final on May 28. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Liverpool FC fans have been exonerated for the chaos at the 2022 Champions League final by a French senate report, which stated that supporters were “unfairly blamed” by France’s interior minister in order to “divert attention from the inability of the state” to safely stage the event.

A provisional reporting of the findings from the event, which started over half an hour late, instead put the responsibility on “major shortcomings” in: “intelligence” as regards “several hundred violent and co-ordinated offenders”; transport routes for supporters; insufficient communication; and issues going further back in terms of basic planning.

Laurent Lefon, co-chair of the inquiry, blamed a “string of dysfunctions” at “every level” in a press conference afterwards.

The location of ticket validity checks, which Liverpool supporters had criticised for creating the initial bottleneck that led to the trouble, was similarly criticised.

The senate had heard from supporters who attended the final in Paris, French police, government officials and Uefa’s events director, Martin Kallen.

France’s interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, had initially blamed the delays and trouble on ticketless Liverpool supporters, amid claims that there were up to 40,000 fake tickets for the final circulating.

Amid the pandemonium police used tear gas and pepper spray on fans, with even children and elderly supporters affected. A series of disturbing images and accounts backed this up.

This defence has now been demolished by the French senate. A provisional report published yesterday said: “It is unfair to have wanted to make supporters of Liverpool bear the responsibility for the disturbances that occurred, as the Minister of the Interior did to divert attention from the inability of the state to adequately manage the crowds present and to curb the action of several hundred violent and co-ordinated offenders.”

It went on: “The systems put in place had major shortcomings with regard to the intelligence (absence of hooligans but presence of delinquents in large numbers), the transport routes for supporters and insufficient communication.

“It is not only in the execution that problems arose. Upstream, the crisis scenarios were insufficiently worked on and did not demonstrate the necessary flexibility in the face of so many unanticipated events.”

Uefa’s management of the ticketing system was also described as “unsuitable”, with a lack of training for stewards ultimately resulting in them being overwhelmed.

The senate said the French authorities must learn from the “serious collective failure” ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup and the 2024 Olympic Games. (© Independent News Service)