Lithuanians remember Gorbachev as the architect of a Bloody Sunday in Vilnius

Even though I have not lived long enough to experience Russian atrocities in Lithuania, there’s a story my mother tells from time to time – which paints a very clear picture of the terror instilled in many ordinary Lithuanians under Russian rule.

Tensions were running high in 1991. Lithuania had declared independence from the USSR – and Mikhail Gorbachev had issued a series of ultimatums, demanding Lithuania back down from such impertinence.

After Soviet troops seized control of other mass media in the capital, crowds gathered around the main TV tower. The Soviet leader ordered the tanks be sent in.

On January 13, 1991, my parents were living in a block of apartments outside of the capital city of Vilnius. That night, my dad was at work and mum was at home with my sister. The motorway into the capital city was visible from the window of their apartment.

Alone in her home, my mother stood with her newborn baby in her arms as she looked through the window at columns of tanks rolling down the motorway into Vilnius.

These tanks would later go on to crush two people at the TV tower – one of which was Loreta Asanaviciute, a 23-year-old seamstress.

In the ambulance, Loreta first asked the paramedics if she would still be able to have children, as she was in shock and unable to fully understand the extent of the injuries caused by a Soviet battle tank rolling over her.

Later that night, she asked one doctor if she would live. Those doctors would later recall seeing tank tracks on her badly injured body.

Loreta was one of 14 victims – one other person was also killed by a tank, another one suffered a heart attack and 11 were shot by Soviet troops. She was the only woman killed.

Afterwards, Mikhail Gorbachev – who was later awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his success in dismantling the Soviet Union – argued that he sent in troops to ‘protect’ Lithuanians, and claimed he had not ordered soldiers to resort to violence.

January 13 in Lithuania is now known as the Day of the Defenders of Freedom.

Earlier this year, six Lithuanians whose relatives were killed that fateful night sued Gorbachev for failing to prevent crimes that took place under his watch. Three years ago, a total of 67 people, including his defence minister, were found guilty in absentia of war crimes.

Even though Gorbachev is heralded as a hero in the West, Lithuania’s foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said yesterday that Lithuanians will not glorify the former Soviet leader after his death.

“His army murdered civilians to prolong his regime’s occupation of our country. His soldiers fired on our unarmed protestors and crushed them under his tanks.

“That is how we remember him,” he said.