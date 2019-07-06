Lithuanian couple win world 'wife carrying' title for second year running

A Lithuanian man and his wife have won the world "wife carrying" title, leaping over timber and wading through waist-high water to beat dozens of other couples for a second year running.

Vytautas Kirkliauskas and his wife Neringa Kirkliauskiene cleared a gruelling 253.5-metre (831ft) obstacle course in a time of one minute 6.72 seconds on Saturday.

Vytautas Kirkliauskas of Lithuania carries his wife Neringa Kirkliauskiene pose after winning the Wife Carrying World Championships in Sonkajarvi, Finland, July 6, 2019. Lehtikuva / Timo Hartikainen via REUTERS

That was just a tenth of a second ahead of former six-time world champion, Finland's Taisto Miettinen, and his new partner Katja Kovanen.

Couples from more than a dozen countries took part in the annual race in Sonkajarvi, 300 miles north of Helsinki, the capital.

Despite the event's title, couples do not have to be married.

Organisers said male contestants can "steal a neighbour's wife" if they do not have a companion.

