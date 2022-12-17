| 1.7°C Dublin

‘Like a tsunami’ – massive aquarium bursts in Berlin hotel, killing 1,500 fish

Jorg Luyken

Germany was last night investigating how one of the world’s largest free-standing aquariums suddenly burst inside a hotel complex, sending a flood of water and exotic fish through the lobby out into the freezing cold streets of Berlin.

City hall officials said that possible structural weaknesses may have led to the deaths of around 1,500 fish violently ejected as the giant tank collapsed and smashed through a glass canopy.

