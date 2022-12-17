‘Like a tsunami’ – massive aquarium bursts in Berlin hotel, killing 1,500 fish

Germany was last night investigating how one of the world’s largest free-standing aquariums suddenly burst inside a hotel complex, sending a flood of water and exotic fish through the lobby out into the freezing cold streets of Berlin.

City hall officials said that possible structural weaknesses may have led to the deaths of around 1,500 fish violently ejected as the giant tank collapsed and smashed through a glass canopy.

Further questions were being raised after it emerged yesterday that the aquarium had undergone a €2m refurbishment just two years ago.

Officials said it was “a lucky escape” that the implosion happened in the middle of the night when the complex was empty and hotel guests were asleep or it may have caused a catastrophic loss of human life.

Berlin’s city mayor Franziska Giffey said that “countless people could have been killed” after she surveyed what she called “unbelievable destruction”.

She added: “It was like a tsunami. If people had been there, they wouldn’t have had a chance.”

The aquarium was built by a US company and opened in 2004 at a cost of €12m. Sixteen metres high and 11 metres wide, the tank consisted of an inner and an outer cylinder built from thick acrylic glass, allowing visitors to travel up the inside in a lift to a viewing platform on top.

According to Guinness World Records, it was the largest free-standing, cylindrical fish tank in the world. The aquarium’s architect claimed when it was opened that the structure was perfectly safe, saying that “Hollywood scenarios won’t happen here”.

Just two hotel workers were injured and taken to hospital after the incident, which happened at about 5am.

The tank towered over the courtyard of the city centre Radisson Blu hotel. Masses of debris were swept out on to the surrounding streets.

The city’s fire department confirmed “the vast majority of fish”, most of which were tropical species from the Indian Ocean, were believed to have died.

​

The crash was so large it registered on a seismograph used to record earthquake and volcano tremors. The hotel was evacuated later in the morning and guests were offered shelter in heated buses amid freezing early morning temperatures.

The area around the hotel complex was sealed off. Sniffer dogs were used to search for possible victims amid the devastation. A fire spokesman said that no victims had been found in the debris. (©Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)