The European Union will discuss all ways to uphold a formal ceasefire in Libya but any peace settlement will need real EU support in order to make it hold, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said yesterday.

Libya truce 'will need real support from EU if it is to hold'

Asked about whether the EU could consider a military peace-keeping mission, Mr Borrell said: "A ceasefire requires someone to take care of it.

"You cannot say, 'this is a ceasefire' and forget about it," he said.

"Someone has to monitor it, to manage it."

