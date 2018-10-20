A set of natural pearls that once belonged to French queen Marie Antoinette - and has not been seen in public for two centuries - will to go under the hammer in Switzerland.

A set of natural pearls that once belonged to French queen Marie Antoinette - and has not been seen in public for two centuries - will to go under the hammer in Switzerland.

Let them buy pearls - Marie Antoinette gems hidden for 200 years to be sold

The sale of royal jewels from the Bourbon-Parma family is set to take place at Sotheby's in Geneva on November 12.

Sotheby's said Marie Antoinette, who was guillotined during the French Revolution, was often portrayed wearing pearls, which the auction house said were as prized as diamonds in the late 18th century.

Announcing the sale, the auction house said the gems have not been seen in public for 200 years.

The collection includes one piece with a diamond pendant and natural pearl which is estimated to fetch up to £1.5m (€1.7m) on its own. Specialist Daniela Mascetti said each jewel is "absolutely imbued with history".

Irish Independent