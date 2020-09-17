Lesbos migrants resisting efforts to set up new facility

Greek authorities are still struggling to move thousands of migrants sleeping rough into a temporary camp, a week after the overcrowded Moria migrant camp burned down on the Greek island of Lesbos.

Authorities believe the fire was deliberately lit by camp occupants after quarantine measures were imposed following the discovery of Covid cases on the site, but the incident has put the migrant issue firmly back on the European agenda.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis repeated a call for more help from the European Union, which has struggled to find a unified approach to the migrant crisis at its borders, saying it was time for "tangible solidarity" from Europe.

European Council President Charles Michel, who visited Lesbos, said the challenge was European, not just Greek, and urged more commitment from EU members for a new migration policy to be effective.

"This is difficult, a very complex situation, but on behalf of the European Union, I would want to say that I refuse to paper over this migration challenge. This is a common European challenge," Mr Michel said.

Government officials in Berlin said Germany could take in up to 1,500 people stranded by the fire, in addition to the 100-150 people Berlin city has already agreed to take in. But a wider solution has remained elusive.

Mr Mitsotakis said a permanent new reception facility would be built on Lesbos with EU support and that the notoriously overcrowded and squalid Moria camp "belongs to the past".

On the ground in Lesbos, however, thousands of people, including children, were still sleeping rough a week after the blaze.

Officials were struggling to overcome resistance from migrants hoping to be allowed to leave the island who fear that life in temporary shelters being erected would be no better than the conditions they endured in Moria.

More than 12,000 people, mostly refugees from Afghanistan, Syria and Africa, were left without shelter, proper sanitation or access to food and water by the fire that tore through Moria, Greece's biggest camp for migrants reaching its islands by sea.

So far, only 1,200 people have moved into the temporarily facility at Kara Tepe near the island's port of Mytilene, which was ready to host at least 5,000.

"They are still reluctant," said a police official on condition of anonymity. "Negotiations are ongoing."

Authorities have distributed flyers and sent text messages to migrants trying to convince them to move into the new tents, officials said.

One said migrants hoped to be allowed to leave the island and believed that living conditions in the temporary camp would be no better than at Moria, which aid groups had called appalling.

People crossing the new facility entrance were being tested for Covid-19 and so far 35 were found positive.

Residents were afraid a coronavirus outbreak was looming with thousands of people sleeping rough and untested.

On Tuesday, six migrants were arrested over the Moria blaze. Another blaze, which broke out overnight near another migrant camp on the island of Samos, was brought under control and three people were arrested.

Greece's conservative government, which took power last year, says it aims to replace open-air tented camps with formal migrant centres where entry and exit would be controlled.

"The recent fires... demonstrate the need to immediately close the chaotic open migrant and refugee reception centres and to create closed, controlled centres which will offer humane conditions with double fencing, controlled entrance systems, surveillance and fire security systems," Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi told reporters in Lesbos.

