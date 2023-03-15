Leonardo da Vinci’s mother was a teenage slave trafficked to Italy, new book claims

Leonardo da Vinci’s mother was a teenage slave girl trafficked to Italy across the Black Sea from the Caucasus, research has claimed.

Italian historian Carlo Vecce discovered a document in archives in Florence that granted the teenager, whose name was Caterina, freedom from slavery.

It suggests she was from what was then known as Circassia on the north-eastern shores of the Black Sea, meaning Da Vinci, who is considered a quintessentially Italian figure, was only half-Italian.

Professor Vecce, from the University of Naples L’Orientale, believes she was kidnapped from Circassia and then shipped across the Black Sea to Constantinople and from there to Venice.

She was then acquired by a family in Florence, for whom she worked as a wet nurse.

It was there that she was made pregnant by Da Vinci’s father, Ser Piero da Vinci, in the summer of 1451.

Once the baby was born, Caterina was married off, with a generous dowry, to a local smallholder, with whom she had five children.

The document that freed her from slavery is dated November 2, 1452 – seven months after Leonardo was born in the town of Vinci.

The certificate, written in Latin, refers to Caterina as being “a slave” who had originally been taken from “Circassia”. The document, found in the state archives of Florence, was signed by Leonardo’s father, who was a prominent notary in the city.

“The notary who freed Caterina was the same person who loved her when she was still a slave and with whom he had this child,” Prof Vecce said.

He presented his findings in a new book, Il Sorriso di Caterina, or Caterina’s Smile.