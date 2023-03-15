| 1.6°C Dublin

Leonardo da Vinci’s mother was a teenage slave trafficked to Italy, new book claims

Self-portrait of the Italian Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci. Photo: Culture Club/Getty Images Expand

Nick Squires

Leonardo da Vinci’s mother was a teenage slave girl trafficked to Italy across the Black Sea from the Caucasus, research has claimed.

Italian historian Carlo Vecce discovered a document in archives in Florence that granted the teenager, whose name was Caterina, freedom from slavery.

