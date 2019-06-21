'Legalise cannabis and make €2.8bn a year for the state'

An official commission has advised France to legalise cannabis to "take back control" of the black market.

In potentially explosive conclusions, the economic analysis council, an influential advisory body to the prime minister, urged the government to end a blanket ban of the drug. Its report said: "The system of prohibition promised by France for the past 50 years has been a failure."

State-controlled cannabis stores would control drug trafficking and "restrict access" to younger would-be users, it argued, adding cannabis could earn up to €2.8bn a year for state coffers and create up to 57,000 jobs.

