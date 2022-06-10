Left-wing real threat to Macron’s majority

Emmanuel Macron faces losing his majority in the French parliament for the first time as polls yesterday showed surging support for hard-left parties.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, a veteran firebrand who leads a coalition of socialists, communists and greens, wants to be prime minister and force the French president into an uneasy power-sharing alliance. The New Popular, Environmental and Social Union (NUPES) threatens to bring the president’s agenda of social reforms, such as raising the retirement age from 62 to 65, to a halt.

“What we offer is another vision of the world, of society,” said Mr Melenchon, who came third in April’s presidential elections. “I’m not saying we will create a paradise from one day to the next, but we will put an end to hell.”

The latest Ifop poll showed NUPES could win between 190 and 235 seats after legislative elections this week and next. That could prevent Mr Macron from retaining the National Assembly majority of 356 seats. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

