‘Leave our territory. Stop bombing us’ – Volodymyr Zelensky defiant on anniversary of Russian invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Efrem Lukatsky/AP) Expand

John Leicester

The president of Ukraine has used a news conference on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion to urge Moscow to change course, saying: “Please respect our right to live on our land. Leave our territory. Stop bombing us.”

Breaking with his office’s usual wartime security protocols, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s news conference was broadcast live on Friday.

