Leave for winter if you can to save energy for our soldiers, Ukrainians told

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet in Ukraine's capital Kyiv yesterday. Photo by Ukrainian Presidency via Getty Images

Civilians should leave Ukraine this winter to help it cope with a crippling energy crisis, the head of the country’s biggest private power firm suggested yesterday.

Maksym Tymchenko, chief executive of DTEK, said Ukraine cannot supply enough heat and power for all of its population to survive winter because Russian missile attacks had destroyed key infrastructure.

He told the BBC that anyone who could afford to leave for a few months should do so.

“If they can find an alternative place to stay for another three or four months, it will be very helpful to the system,” Mr Tymchenko said.

“If you consume less, hospitals with injured soldiers will have guaranteed power supply.

"By consuming less or leaving, they also contribute to others.”

After several major setbacks on the battlefield, including losing Kherson last week, Moscow has switched tactics. It has unleashed the heaviest bombardment of the war, targeting energy infrastructure to make the winter months as difficult as possible.

On Friday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said half of Ukraine’s power infrastructure had now been destroyed.

“In most regions where shutdowns continue, stabilisation hourly schedules were in effect,” he said.

Temperatures have dipped below freezing and snow started to fall last week. “The situation is getting worse,” Mr Tymchenko said.

“Unfortunately, after each attack we have less and less reliable and stable energy systems.”

Read More

His plea for people to temporarily leave followed a similar request from Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, this month. It raises the possibility of a surge in migrants to western European countries.

For those unable to leave Ukraine, Kyiv has been setting up so-called “invincibility points” at key sites around cities where residents can warm up, eat a hot meal and charge devices.

Mr Zelensky said that the first two had been set up in Kherson, which was left without power after the Russian army sabotaged energy-generating facilities as they withdrew last week.

The first full building to have power restored was the railway station, which yesterday saw crowds cheer as the first train arrived from Kyiv since the war started.

Separately, in Russia, there was a blast on a gas pipeline near St Petersburg. It was unclear what caused the explosion.

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak made his first visit to a snowy Kyiv yesterday, saying he was “humbled” to be in the country for his first face-to-face meeting with Mr Zelensky.

Mr Sunak’s arrival was accompanied by the UK pledging a €57m package of defence aid, comprising 125 anti-aircraft guns and technology to help Ukraine counter Iranian-supplied drones, including radars and anti-drone technology.

His visit comes after a week in which tensions between the West and Russia ratcheted up, after a missile hit a Polish village close to the Ukrainian border, killing two people, leading to concerns that Russia had struck a Nato member state. Tensions have eased since by the likely attribution of the hit to Ukrainian defence forces, but Russian missile strikes on the country have shown no sign of relenting.

In Kyiv, Mr Sunak laid flowers at a memorial for the war dead and lit a candle at a memorial for victims of the Holodomor famine, before meeting emergency personnel at a fire station.

“I am here today to say the UK and our allies will continue to stand with Ukraine, as it fights to end this barbarous war and deliver a just peace,” he said.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]