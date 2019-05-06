News Europe

Monday 6 May 2019

Leading film stars declare their support for 'yellow vests' protest

 

Backing: Juliette Binoche.
David Chazan

Juliette Binoche and Emmanuelle Beart, two of France's best-loved film stars, have joined more than a thousand figures from showbusiness and the arts who are backing France's "yellow vest" protests.

They were among more than 1,400 signatories of an open letter published in left-wing newspaper 'Liberation', which denounces what it says are official attempts to discredit the anti-government movement.

The letter condemns tough policing of the protests and backs the protesters' demands for greater social justice, a fairer tax system, and radical measures on the environment.

Binoche and Beart are among the most famous signatories, who also include directors, scriptwriters and composers.

