Leaders of Baltic states and Poland visit Zelensky in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, centre, with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Latvian President Egils Levits and Estonian President Alar Karis before their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 13, 2022. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

THE presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv yesterday, adding to a procession of European leaders pledging backing for Ukraine.

European politicians have flocked by train to the Ukrainian capital since Russian forces withdrew from the country’s north in the face of strong Ukrainian resistance earlier this month.

“Heading to Kyiv with a strong message of political support and military assistance,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda tweeted, along with a picture of the presidents next to a train.

The meeting was to focus on ways to assist civilians and the military in Ukraine, said a spokesperson for Estonian President Alar Karis, as well as with investigations into allegations of Russian war crimes which Moscow has denied.

Before meeting Mr Zelensky, the four presidents visited Borodyanka, 60km northwest of Kyiv, which the Ukrainian president earlier deemed “significantly more dreadful” than nearby Bucha with respect to suspected killings of civilians when both were under Russian occupation.

“It’s difficult to express in words what we saw there, and how cruel is this (Russian) regime. I just cannot compare it even with Nazis, I think it’s worse than Nazis,” Mr Nauseda said in Borodyanka.

“There were whole families murdered and then buried on the spot, there were infants raped. Hate and beastliness came out.

"These were not humans (who did it), they were a mistake of nature. This terrible war must be stopped,” he added, standing in front of burned-out residential high-rises.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed “irritation” after the country’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier cancelled a visit to Kyiv at the same time. Mr Scholz said Kyiv did not want Mr Steinmeier to visit.

Germany’s Bild newspaper reported that Mr Zelensky had rejected Mr Steinmeier’s plans to visit due to his close relations with Russia in recent years.