Leader of Wagner mercenary group in bizarre dogfight challenge to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky for control of Bakhmut

Members of the Ukraine army fire missiles near Bakhmut in Donetsk. Photo: Reuters/Marko Djurica Expand

Joe Barnes and Tom Balmforth

The founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group last night challenged Volodymyr Zelensky to a dogfight for control of Bakhmut, as Ukraine braced for a renewed Russian offensive.

Yevgeny Prigozhin threw down the gauntlet to the Ukrainian leader in a bizarre video from the cockpit of an SU-24 fighter-bomber, claiming he had just flown a night sortie over the town in the eastern Donbas region.

