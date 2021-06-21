Le Pen puts blame for party’s poor results on low turnout

Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party took the lead in the key battleground region of Provence in France in the first round of regional voting, according to last night’s first exit poll.

Yesterday’s election was regarded as a major test of whether Ms Le Pen could win votes, less than a year ahead of a presidential election which is largely expected to pit the far-right leader against French President Emmanuel Macron.

Overall, the National Rally (RN) party is projected to have won 20pc of votes – a lower score than expected.

Two exit polls showed far-right candidate Thierry Mariani winning in the southern region of Provence in the first round of voting by a much smaller margin than expected.

Renaud Muselier, the conservative incumbent in Provence, said: “We chose from the first round a strategy of rallying in a region where the National Rally makes its highest scores in the country.

“The polls told us that we were more than 10 points behind, I never believed it, because I know what I saw, I know what we went through, during the crisis that we went through.”

The RN party blamed the worse-than-expected results on a record low turnout of just 33pc of the electorate. In 2015, 50pc of voters cast their ballots in the regional poll.

Commenting on the turnout, Ms Le Pen said: “How to explain the disenchantment of the French for this local election? As a republican, I can only regret this civic disaster... which gives a misleading vision of electoral reality.

“The distortion between voting intentions in polls and reality has only one explanation – our voters did not come to vote.”

The conservative party obtained 27pc of votes, ahead of the Socialists with 18pc and the Green Party with 12pc.

Mr Macron’s centre-right LREM party, however, gathered only 11pc of the vote and is not expected to win any regions.

Ms Le Pen has backed Mr Mariani, a former conservative minister who defected to her party, to run Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur – the vast region encompassing the Southern Alps, Saint-Tropez and Cannes on the French Riviera, and the restive banlieues of Marseille to the west.

The RN already runs around 10 towns in France, but it has never won one of the country’s 13 regions, which command a huge budget for managing schools, transport, culture and tourism.

These are all up for grabs, along with assemblies for 96 departments, or counties. One poll had suggested that Mr Mariani would come first in round one with about 42pc of the vote and could clinch the decisive second round in a week’s time – although the result could go to the wire.

Only candidates who gather at least 10pc of the vote will go to the second and final round on June 27.

In the coming days, parties will be scrambling to form tactical alliances to keep the far-right party out – a long-standing French tradition in which the left pulls out to help the mainstream tight win.

The regional elections were initially due to take place in March but were delayed until June due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The RN has increased its share of political victories in local elections in recent years, and has made security a top issue in recent campaign.

Its candidates have rallied around police unions who say they are facing growing violence from the public and have called for tougher prison sentences and a moratorium on immigration, even though these are in the power of the national government.

