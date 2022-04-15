Le Pen is willing to hold death penalty referendum if she is elected

Emmanuel Macron poses for a selfie on the campaign trail in Le Havre, France. Photo: Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via Reuters

Marine Le Pen would hold referendums on key issues such as reinstating the death penalty if elected French president, she said yesterday, as she swore to “let the people speak”.

“I want the referendum to become a classic operating tool,” said the right-wing presidential candidate who is engaged in a duel with Emmanuel Macron ahead of a second round of voting on April 24.

“Letting the people speak isn’t dangerous. What is dangerous is not letting them.”

This is not the first time Ms Le Pen has raised the prospect of reinstating capital punishment.

She mentioned it in 2012 and withdrew it from her 2017 manifesto at the last minute.

The last poll on the subject found that 55pc of French people would be in favour of bringing it back.

Critics point out that such a move would see France instantly excluded from the European Union as abolition is an entrance requirement.

Ms Le Pen has made it clear one of her first referendums would be to ask the public to endorse a change in the constitution giving French nationals precedence for jobs, welfare and housing.

This would first require majority support from the upper and lower houses of parliament – an unlikely prospect, say analysts, who doubt she would secure a parliamentary majority.

Then there is “Frexit”. Ms Le Pen this week said she had no intention of taking France out of the EU or putting such a question to a referendum, even if she shared the aim of “freeing ourselves from the Brussels straitjacket”.

But Mr Macron has argued that her election would lead to a “Frexit” by stealth and that the election was a “referendum on Europe”.

Ms Le Pen’s vision of her “referendum revolution” would require the backing of 500,000 people to trigger a vote – a key demand among “yellow vests” protesters in 2018.

Currently, “popular referendums” are possible with the backing of 10pc of the electorate, or about four million signatures. Ms Le Pen argues that her proposals would only require “making a few modifications” to the constitution, but that “the way our institutions function would not change”.

However, an editorial in Le Monde warned that her plans amounted to “trashing the constitution”, which would lead to the “dismantling of the rule of law”.

Mr Macron has not ruled out holding a referendum on his pension reform that could raise the official retirement age from 62 to 65 by 2031.