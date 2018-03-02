Le Pen charged over posting 'gruesome' Isil photographs

The move by a judge in ­Nanterre, near Paris, came after the National Assembly voted in November to strip the National Front president of parliamentary immunity over the three photographs in 2015.

The images, tweeted with the caption 'This is Daesh', included a picture of the decapitated body of US reporter James Foley, a man on fire in a cage and a ­victim being driven over by a tank.

At the time, Mr Foley's parents accused Ms Le Pen of using the "shamefully uncensored" image for her political gain. She later deleted the image from her account and claimed she did not know it was of Foley when she tweeted it.