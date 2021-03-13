Lawyers say Alexei Navalny has been moved from jail to an unknown location

Alexei Navalny was arrested on his return to Russia last month. Photo: Reuters/Shamil Zhumatov

Leading Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been moved from a detention facility in Russia’s Vladimir region where he was incarcerated last month to an unknown location, one of his lawyers said.

Mr Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critics, was moved from jail in Moscow last month to serve out a sentence of around two-and-a-half years after a court ruling condemned by the West as politically-motivated.

He was initially held at the Kolchugino jail in the Vladimir region northeast of Moscow. Tass news agency, citing a law enforcement source, reported at the time that Mr Navalny was being held there for quarantine before being moved to the IK-2 penal colony, also in the Vladimir region.

Vadim Kobzev, one of Mr Navalny’s lawyers, said he had visited his client on Thursday, but that another lawyer had tried to see him yesterday only to be told, eventually, that Mr Navalny had been moved somewhere else.

“The prison said he wasn’t there and that’s it,” Mr Kobzev told Reuters, adding that Mr Navalny was in good health when he had visited him a day earlier.

Citing laws on protecting personal information, a spokeswoman for the Federal Penitentiary Service said she could not disclose information on Mr Navalny’s whereabouts.

Mr Navalny (44) was arrested in January on his return from Germany following treatment for poisoning with what many Western countries say was a nerve agent.

The Kremlin denied any involvement in what had happened to him, questioned whether he had really been poisoned, and suggested the whole thing may have been staged.

Mr Navalny was jailed last month for violating parole on what he said were trumped-up charges and is set to serve around two-and-a-half years in prison.

Western countries have called for his release, and the United States and European Union have imposed sanctions against Moscow over the case.

Yesterday dozens of countries, including the United States, have called on Russia to release Mr Navalny saying his imprisonment was unlawful and demanding an investigation into his poisoning last year.

In a statement read out by Poland to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, they said that actions by Russian authorities against the opposition leader were “unacceptable and politically motivated”. The 45 countries were mainly European but also included Australia, Canada and Japan.

“We call on the Russian Federation for the immediate and unconditional release of Mr Navalny and of all those unlawfully or arbitrarily detained, including for exercising their rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and association, freedom of opinion and expression, and freedom of religion or belief,” the joint statement said.

“We are also concerned by the large number of arbitrary arrests of protesters who were expressing their support for Mr Navalny in many Russian cities,” the statement added.

Russia has previously described such criticism as interference in its internal affairs.

Britain’s ambassador, Julian Braithwaite, said it was “disgraceful” that Mr Navalny had been jailed while the poisoning was not investigated.

UN human rights experts said on March 1 that Russia was to blame for the attempt to kill Mr Navalny, and called for an international investigation into his poisoning.

“Today’s statement should be just the start of greater Council scrutiny and action to end the crackdown,” John Fisher of New York-based Human Rights Watch said.

The Kremlin called santions imposed on Russian individuals over the affair absurd, unjustified and void of any real impact.

Online Editors