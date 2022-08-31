| 17.7°C Dublin

Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who helped end Cold War and collapsed USSR, dies aged 91

Hailed a peacemaker abroad but despised at home, historic Russian figurehead leaves a mixed legacy

Mikhail Gorbachev during a news conference in Washington in 2005 to mark 20th anniversary of perestroika. Photo: Reuters/Jim Young/File Photo Expand
President Ronald Reagan (left) and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev talk during their meeting outside the vila Fleur D'Eau at Versoix, near Geneva, Switzerland in November 1985. Photo: AP Photo/Bob Daugherty, file Expand
Pope John Paul II meets Mikhail Gorbachev during an audience at the Vatican in 1990. Photo: Reuters/Luciano Mellace Expand
Then US president Ronald Reagan (left) meets then Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1985. Photo: AP Photo/Bob Galbraith Expand

Jim Heintz

Mikhail Gorbachev, who as the last leader of the Soviet Union waged a losing battle to salvage a crumbling empire but produced extraordinary reforms that led to the end of the Cold War, has died at 91.

Russian media quoted a statement from the Central Clinical Hospital as saying he died after a long illness. No other details were given.

