| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Largest transport strike in decades brings Germany to a standstill

Rail workers on strike in Bremen, Germany. Photo: Sina Schuldt/DPA via AP Expand

Close

Rail workers on strike in Bremen, Germany. Photo: Sina Schuldt/DPA via AP

Rail workers on strike in Bremen, Germany. Photo: Sina Schuldt/DPA via AP

Rail workers on strike in Bremen, Germany. Photo: Sina Schuldt/DPA via AP

Klaus Lauer and Ilona Wissenbach

Airports and bus and train stations across Germany were at a standstill on Monday, causing disruption for millions during one of the largest walkouts in decades.

The 24-hour "warning" strikes called by the Verdi trade union and railway and transport union EVG were the latest in months of industrial action which has hit major European economies as higher food and energy prices dent living standards.

Most Watched

Privacy