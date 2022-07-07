Largest ever EuroMillions jackpot up for grabs as prize money set to reach record-breaking €230m

Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot is heading towards a record-breaking €230 million, the biggest prize money in the history of the game.

A single winner of the EuroMillions jackpot in Ireland, or in one of the other eight participating European countries will officially become the largest ever lottery winners in Europe.

Under EuroMillions rules, the jackpot is capped at €230 million, and after this is reached any excess which would normally be allocated to the jackpot will flow down to the next prize tier, meaning more winners.

“Friday night’s EuroMillions draw is truly record-breaking. The mega jackpot on offer is fast heading towards the €230 million jackpot cap and if Friday’s jackpot does hit the cap, there could be larger than normal prize winners at the next winning prize tier,” a spokesperson for the National Lottery said.

“The countdown is on for Friday’s record-breaking estimated €230 million draw and we are appealing to players to purchase their tickets early either in-store, through the National Lottery App ahead of the 7.30pm deadline for ticket sales on Friday evening.”

It has already been a bumper year for EuroMillions prize wins in Ireland. In 2022, the EuroMillions game has already created four new lottery millionaires which includes a €30.9 million prize which was won by a Co Clare syndicate last February.

An additional 12 players throughout the country have also won the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000.

A North Co Dublin family syndicate currently hold the record for winning the highest EuroMillions jackpot in Ireland after winning €175.4 million in February 2019.

So far this year, there have been 16 Euromillions top prize wins around Ireland, ranging from €500,000 to a €31 million win in Tipperary.

The operator of the separate Irish Lotto came under fire last year over the €19m jackpot not being won for seven months, with criticism that too many balls had been added to the game.

After the Lotto operator said if the jackpot was not won on January 15 the prize money would flow down to the next tier of prizewinners, the jackpot finally fell and was sold at Laura's XL store in Castlebar.