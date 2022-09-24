‘Large numbers of executions’ – UN human rights team report evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

A team of experts commissioned by the UN to look into human rights violations in Ukraine said its initial investigation had found evidence of war crimes following Russia’s invasion nearly seven months ago.

The Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine has focused on four regions – Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy.

Presenting its most extensive findings so far, it cited testimonies by former detainees of beatings, electric shocks and forced nudity in Russian detention facilities, and expressed grave concerns about executions the team was working to document in the four regions.

“Based on the evidence gathered by the commission, it has concluded that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine,” Erik Mose, the commission’s chairman, told the Human Rights Council.

Commission member Pablo de Greiff told reporters the team had “found two instances of ill-treatment of Russian Federation soldiers by Ukrainian soldiers.

“We have found obviously significantly larger numbers of incidences that amount to war crimes on the part of the Russian Federation,” he said.

During a 10-day trip in June to Ukraine, the team visited Bucha, a city outside Kyiv where Ukrainian authorities found mass graves and bodies strewn in the streets after Russian forces pulled out in late March.

“We were struck by the large number of executions in the areas that we visited,” Mr Mose said.

The findings echo reports by journalists of the destruction, death and despair in Ukraine since Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on February 24.

The commission’s work could ultimately contribute to the work of International Criminal Court prosecutors who could bring charges over war crimes in Ukraine.

Anton Korynevych, ambassador-at-large for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, joined envoys from a number of Western countries who spoke out against Moscow’s war in the wake of the commission’s presentation. Russia’s delegation boycotted the council meeting.

Mr Korynevych, speaking by video, called for the creation of a special tribunal that would have jurisdiction “over the crime of aggression against Ukraine” and investigate senior Russian political and military leaders who were allegedly responsible.

He said accountability was crucial for rights violations and atrocities linked to Russia’s “aggression”.

But Mr Korynevych also highlighted how the war’s impact has rippled through the world and “put numerous countries on the verge of hunger, exacerbated extreme poverty, created the threat of nuclear catastrophe unseen before” and harmed the livelihoods of millions of people.

Commission investigators visited 27 towns and settlements, as well as graves and detention and torture centres; interviewed more than 150 victims and witnesses; and met advocacy groups and government officials, Mr Mose said.

He said an unspecified number of Russian soldiers were found to have committed crimes of sexual or gender-based violence – with victims ranging in age from four to 82 years old.

Michele Taylor, the US ambassador to the rights council, referred to “numerous sources” that indicated Russian authorities have interrogated, detained and/or forcibly deported between 900,000 and 1.6 million Ukrainian citizens, and reports that children were being deported from Ukraine and placed in Russian orphanages for adoption.

A handful of Russia’s allies took to the defence of Moscow. Ina Vasileuskaya, the deputy permanent representative of Belarus to the UN in Geneva, said Russia’s invasion aim was to protect Russian speakers in Ukraine.