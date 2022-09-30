Land grab gives Vladimir Putin breathing space and avoids humbling defeat in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin may well be tempted to use atomic weapons. Photo: Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik

In 2014, Vladimir Putin signed the annexation of Crimea into law.

It was a moment of Russian triumph: he had pulled off a significant operation, at no military cost, and presented Ukraine and the world with a fait accompli no one dared challenge.

Never has a shorter or more victorious war been fought.

This time, the circumstances could not be more different. So what is the game?

For one thing, it is a statement of intent and commitment.

Russia’s constitution was amended in 2020 to prevent Mr Putin – or any subsequent president – from ceding territory once acquired.

This means even a partial withdrawal as part of a peace deal is impossible.

There is also marginal military utility as he will be able to conscript Ukrainian men, providing much-needed cannon fodder for his hollowed-out army.

But most significant is the barely veiled nuclear threat. If Putin believes it is in his interests, and that he can get away with it, he may well be tempted to use atomic weapons.

That said, the immediate goal is probably not to provide a legal excuse to drop a bomb; it is to scare Ukraine’s Western partners enough to force Kyiv into a “ceasefire” to allow “talks”.

In practice, that would mean freezing the war along the present line of contact and leaving Russia in control of large swathes of south-eastern Ukraine, including the strategically important land bridge to Crimea.

This would buy Putin precious breathing space.

The world would heave a sigh of relief and settle for a new Cyprus or Korean peninsula – an imperfect but sustainable peace that could last decades. He would not have won, but he would have avoided a humiliating defeat.

Ukrainians believe such a peace would last only until Russia had re-armed, retrained and was ready to march on Kyiv once again.

That is why they will ignore today’s signing ceremony to annex four more areas of Ukraine, and keep fighting as hard as they can to take back their land. After all, they are winning at the moment. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

