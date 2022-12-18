L’Affaire McKinsey: Emmanuel Macron’s presidency is suffering ‘slow poisoning’ from consultancy row

When Emmanuel Macron learned of an inquiry into claims that a consultancy firm won lucrative state contracts after helping his presidential election campaigns, he brushed it off with a shrug.

“I have nothing to fear,” he sniffed.

Yet the ‘McKinsey affair’ is sapping the French president like a “slow poison”, according to a top analyst.

The criminal probe by anti-sleaze prosecutors was ratcheted up a notch last week, when the party headquarters of former investment banker Macron were searched, along with McKinsey’s Paris offices.

The affair has been another hammer blow for the consultancy firm, which has been embroiled in a string of scandals.

In South Africa, it faces charges related to the looting of the state rail freight monopoly, to Britain.

And in the UK, the recent bombshell book When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the World’s Most Powerful Consulting Firm alleged that McKinsey had “picked pockets on both sides of the NHS privatisation row” by cashing in on reversing some of the NHS reforms it had helped craft.

During the pandemic, “Boris Johnson entrusted the test-and-trace effort to a former McKinsey consultant Dido Harding, now Baroness Harding of Winscombe. She and the top health officials turned to private companies, not the NHS, to run the programme.’’

McKinsey charged £563,400 (€646,300) to provide a “vision, purpose and narrative” of the Harding-led programme. The book wrote that “it was a disaster”.

In France, the Macron administration’s massive recourse to consultants has struck a nerve, with many suspecting him of privatisation by stealth and rolling over to US business interests.

A French senate committee showed that the government had paid private consultants €2.4bn for reports and advice since 2018, and that the amount had doubled in four years.

McKinsey earned, for example, €957,674 to advise on a pension reform plan that was ultimately shelved, and €496,800 to outline the “future of teaching” for the education ministry.

The committee noted that McKinsey had not paid corporate tax in France since 2011, adding that it had revenues of €329m there in 2020. The consultancy denied tax avoidance.

When the scandal erupted during his re-election campaign, Macron rejected allegations of illicit collusion with the group. “People had the impression that there were tricks going on,” he said. “It’s false.”

But Jordan Bardella of the far-right party National Rally said Macron was a “president-turned-spokesman for private interests”. And Clementine Autain, a leftist MP, derided his “big love-in with business”.

The scandal deepened when Le Monde reported that at least 10 of McKinsey’s consultants had worked on Macron’s 2017 manifesto. McKinsey allegedly helped him again when he won re-election this year.

Initially, French prosecutors opened an inquiry into McKinsey’s tax affairs. Then last month, the probe widened to determine whether Macron ensured they received government contracts as recompense for help.

‘Society has the right to know what these projects are’

The allegations are damaging, because Macron came to power in 2017 promising to clean up politics after the campaign of Francois Fillon, his main rival, was soiled by sleaze. Macron has immunity from prosecution in office, but could be questioned and charged when he steps down in 2027.

Last month, finance minister Bruno Le Maire admitted there had been previous “excesses” with consulting contracts, but said they had been “corrected”.

However, when senators voted this month in favour of an amendment proposing 19 measures to improve “transparency” over consultancies, they got precious little response from the Macron camp.

“The Macron government doesn’t appear in a hurry to look at our proposals,” said Arnaud Bazin, conservative head of the senatorial committee that unleashed the controversy.

“Nobody in government was able to give us an overall figure for how much was spent on consultancies, so we had to do the work. Society has the right to know what these projects are, why they were commissioned, how much they cost, how they were evaluated.

"We found that some poor ones ended up costing a fortune,” he said.

Eliane Assassi, a Communist senator also on the committee, said France had to put an end to pantouflage — the Gallic term for the revolving door practice whereby “slippered” high-level civil servants shuffle to-and-fro between the public and private sectors.

A case in point, she said, was the current head of the Ecole Polytechnique — France’s top public engineering school — whose president, Eric Labaye, used to be on the board of McKinsey.

“We’ve got to avoid conflict of interest,” she said. “The idea is not to ban the use of private consultants, but to create checks and see if someone in the state administration can do the job instead.”