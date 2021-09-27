La Palma airport reopens but all flights remain off as volcano continues to spew lava

People watch lava following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, in Tijarafe, Spain on Saturday. Photo: Jon Nazca/Reuters

The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma reopened yesterday although flights remained cancelled as the volcano continued to spew lava and emit ash clouds over the surrounding area a week after it erupted.

Experts said yesterday there were currently two active lava flows, one fast-moving flow to the north and a slower one to the south.

“We have a flow to the north that is moving quickly, this lava comes from more interior areas of the crater and its temperature is about 1,250 degrees (676C),” said Miguel Angel Morcuende, director of volcano response committee Pevolca, told a news conference yesterday.

Reuters drone footage showed a rapid river of red hot lava flowing down the slopes of the crater, passing close to homes, and swathes of land and buildings engulfed by a black mass of slower-moving, older lava.

Mr Morcuende said people who had been evacuated from Tacande de Arriba, Tacande de Abajo and Tajuya would be able to return to their homes.

Spain’s airport operator Aena said the airport had reopened after teams cleared ash off the runway. But Binter, the Canary Island airline said it will keep flights cancelled yesterday because of the conditions.

"The ash cloud originating from the volcanic eruption makes it necessary to maintain the temporary stoppage of flights to La Palma. The flights scheduled for today have been cancelled,” it said in a statement. The stoppage will continue until conditions improve and allow flying, guaranteeing safety.”

Spanish media reported all flights would remain cancelled yesterday.

Yesterday Pope Francis sent “closeness and solidarity” to those affected by the eruption during his weekly blessing in St Peter’s Square, while on La Palma churches held special masses for those affected.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano, which began erupting last Sunday, entered a new explosive phase on Friday, experts said. The national Geographical and Mining Institute said on Saturday its drones showed its cone had broken.

The eruption has destroyed hundreds of houses and forced the evacuation of nearly 6,000 people since it began on September 19.

La Palma, with a population of more than 83,000, is one of an archipelago making up the Canary Islands.

No fatalities or serious injuries have been reported, but about 15pc of the island’s economically crucial banana crop could be at risk, jeopardising thousands of jobs.