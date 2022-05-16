Kyiv is winning the info war but questions remain

In thinking about the evolution of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Lawrence Freedman’s Substack has been invaluable. His latest assessment is blunt about Russia’s failures on the battlefield: “The second phase of the war has been under way for a month now and the Russians have made few gains ... The Russians have amassed whatever forces they can muster for this latest push, with little left in reserve, and it does not appear to be sufficient.” This matches the assessments of other experts on the Russian military. Moscow’s ability to pursue offensive actions appears to be waning by the day.

Freedman said something else noteworthy about Vladimir Putin’s Victory Day speech – that in delivering such a muted set of war aims, Putin offered “a definition of victory that might be in reach. So long as the Donbas is spared punitive action, Crimea is defended and Ukraine abandons thoughts of nuclear weapons then Russia will have succeeded. Putin described an imaginary threat for which he might accept an imaginary solution.”

Russia has paid a huge price for its ambitions in Ukraine. It is worth remembering, however, if the war ended tomorrow with the current battle lines frozen in place, the Russian Federation would control most of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast. The parallels to Stalin’s 1939 invasion of Finland come to mind. The Soviet Union suffered horrible losses during the first phase, but gained control over more than 10pc of Finland – territory it controls to this day.

One of the arenas where Ukraine is routing Russia is the information war.

A lot of attention has been paid to Russian casualties and very little has been said about Ukrainian ones. There are plenty of recordings demonstrating abysmal Russian morale, but we have heard little about Ukrainian fatigue.

None of this is to say that the information environment has distorted the state of the conflict beyond all recognition. Relative to pre-war expectations, Russia has underperformed and Ukraine has over-performed.

The polling in Ukraine supports the narrative of a country united in resisting Russia; on the other hand, I cannot count the number of times Russia has claimed to capture all of Mariupol without, you know, it actually happening. What I am saying is that because Ukraine has been so effective in the information space, Kyiv has obscured some known unknowns that need to be puzzled out.

Can Ukraine go on the offensive beyond the north? Ukraine had great success counter-attacking to gain territory near Kyiv, but as security experts Margarita Konaev and Polina Beliakova note, other regions will require a different strategy: “To win in Donbas, they will likely have to shift to a more conventional fight on open ground, where they may be more vulnerable... In open terrain, the Ukrainians… will need serious reinforcements.”

Then there is the south. The Russians continue to control Kherson and are threatening to annex it through a bogus referendum. The humanitarian situation in that region grows more dire by the day.

Finally, what happens to Ukraine after the war ends, or at least after the battle lines stabilise? Ukraine has demonstrated extraordinary resiliency during this war, but questions remain about its future.

Russia’s decision to invade its sovereign neighbour has proven to be ill-fated.

My question is whether, in the end, Russia will still walk away with territorial gains compared to 2014 and Ukraine will be able to recover.