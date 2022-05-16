| 12.8°C Dublin

Kyiv is winning the info war but questions remain

Daniel W Drezner

Analysis

Ukrainian servicemen take a rest in a recently retaken village north of Kharkiv, east Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: Mstyslav Chernov / AP Photo

Ukrainian servicemen take a rest in a recently retaken village north of Kharkiv, east Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: Mstyslav Chernov / AP Photo

In thinking about the evolution of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Lawrence Freedman’s Substack has been invaluable. His latest assessment is blunt about Russia’s failures on the battlefield: “The second phase of the war has been under way for a month now and the Russians have made few gains ... The Russians have amassed whatever forces they can muster for this latest push, with little left in reserve, and it does not appear to be sufficient.” This matches the assessments of other experts on the Russian military. Moscow’s ability to pursue offensive actions appears to be waning by the day.

Freedman said something else noteworthy about Vladimir Putin’s Victory Day speech – that in delivering such a muted set of war aims, Putin offered “a definition of victory that might be in reach. So long as the Donbas is spared punitive action, Crimea is defended and Ukraine abandons thoughts of nuclear weapons then Russia will have succeeded. Putin described an imaginary threat for which he might accept an imaginary solution.”

