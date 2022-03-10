A destroyed armored personnel carrier stands in the central square of the town of Makariv, 60 kilometres west of Kyiv, Ukraine,

Dead bodies are put into a mass grave on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022 as people cannot bury their dead because of the heavy shelling by Russian forces. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

A woman walks as she holds her Spaniel dog while it snows, after fleeing from Ukraine to Romania following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A woman runs across the street next to an anti-tank constructions in central Kyiv, Ukraine March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Some two million Kyiv residents have now fled Ukraine’s capital – around half the city’s total population, Vitali Klitschko, its mayor, said on Thursday.

Speaking on Ukrainian television, the official said he had been told “one in two people living in Kyiv has left”. But, insisting it was still safe, he told AFP: “Kyiv has been transformed into a fortress. Every street, every building, every checkpoint has been fortified.”

The mass exodus comes amid reports Vladimir Putin’s army is within a few miles of reaching Kyiv, though initial assaults have been fought off. Kremlin troops launched two attacks on Kyiv on Wednesday – one via the besieged western city of Irpin and another through the eastern district of Brovary – but video showed Ukraine bombard its enemy with artillery, forcing Russia to turn back.

Earlier, Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, dismissed anger from Ukraine and the West over the bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol. He said it was “not the first time we’ve seen pathetic outcries concerning the so-called atrocities perpetrated by the Russian military,” according to a BBC translator.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s foreign minister says talks between the top diplomats of Moscow and Kyiv produced no breakthrough on ending the war in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he attended the meeting Thursday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Turkey to discuss humanitarian corridors and a cease-fire.

Kuleba said there are “other decision-makers” in Russia who need to be consulted, adding that he agreed with Lavrov to continue to seek a solution to humanitarian issues caused by the war.

He said Moscow is not ready to offer a cease-fire, adding: “They seek Ukraine’s surrender. This is not going to happen.”

Kuleba said “the last thing” he wanted was to kill hope for Ukrainians seeking safe passage out of cities besieged by Russian bombardments and attacks.





It comes as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today he feared Russia would deploy chemical weapons in Ukraine.

"The stuff that you're hearing about chemical weapons, this is straight out of their playbook," Johnson said in an interview with Sky News.

"They start saying that there are chemical weapons that have been stored by their opponents or by the Americans, and so when they themselves deploy chemical weapons, as I fear they may, they have a sort of ... fake story, ready to go."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the world to stop what he called the “genocide” being pursued by Russia.

Mr Zelensky said Russia’s Mariupol strike yesterday trapped children and others under debris.

"A children's hospital. A maternity hospital," he said in his nightly video address, switching to Russian to express horror at the strike.

"What kind of country is this, the Russian Federation, which is afraid of hospitals, afraid of maternity hospitals, and destroys them?"

Sharing video that showed cheerfully painted hallways strewn with twisted metal, Mr Zelensky urged the West to impose even tougher sanctions than the ones that have already plunged its economy into severe isolation, so Russia "no longer has any possibility to continue this genocide".

Last night Russian forces north-west of Kyiv made “little progress” and are “suffering continued losses” at the hands of the Ukrainian military, a Ministry of Defence update said.

A “notable decrease in overall Russian air activity” over Ukraine has been noted in recent days, “likely due to the unexpected effectiveness and endurance” of Kyiv’s air defences, it added.

The update also accused Russia of deploying conscript troops to Ukraine and said Vladimir Putin will have to draw from across his forces “and other sources to replace his losses”.

In the UK a senior Tory MP has accused a colleague of spouting “utterly risible, illiterate, immoral and offensive bile” over Ukrainian refugees.

Simon Hoare, the chair of the Commons Northern Ireland Committee, told Daniel Kawczynski in a tweet that he does “not speak for the Tory party”.

He was responding to Mr Kawcyznski tweeting: “British Left wing parties demand Britain takes in more Ukrainian refugees. This is illiterate and immoral.

“When war is over Ukrainians will need to return home to rebuild their country. We should be supporting Ukrainian refugees in frontline states like Poland & Romania.”

The United Kingdom's Defence Ministry said this morning the large Russian column northwest of Kyiv has made little progress in over a week and is suffering continued losses.

As casualties mount, President Putin will be forced to draw from across Russian armed forces and other sources to replace the losses, the UK ministry said in a statement.

There has also been a notable decrease in overall Russian air activity over Ukraine in recent days, it said.

It is hard to see how Mariupol’s children’s and maternity hospital could ever have posed a threat to Vladimir Putin. But yesterday Russian jets bombed the hospital anyway, burying expectant mothers, babies and children under its rubble.

After two weeks of fighting that has become ever more horrific, Russia sank to a new low. At just after 5pm local time, Russian war planes flew over Hospital No.3 in the centre of Mariupol and dropped at least one unguided, so-called “dumb” bomb.

Video footage and photographs showed the devastation and destruction the airstrike left in its wake. One side of the hospital suffered extensive damage, all of its windows blown out, and ceilings caved in. Parts of the building that took the worst of the hit were unrecognisable.

The Indo Daily: 'We took our documents, our clothes and ran' - Inside Ukraine's refugee crisis

A heavily pregnant woman was carried away from the wreckage on a stretcher, blood oozing from a wound on her thigh, her left hand clutching her stomach. Another image showed a woman with cuts all over her face walking out of the hospital clutching a bundle that might have been clothing or a baby.

Video footage showed cars on fire, black smoke spiralling into the sky in the aftermath.

The Ukrainian president, distraught and angry, implored the West to impose a no-fly zone that could prevent such airstrikes. “Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage,” Mr Zelensky wrote on Twitter. “Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror?

“Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity.”

Rescue workers and hospital staff trudged through the wreckage while, in the vast courtyard, an official clambered into a bomb crater that must have been 20ft deep.

Mariupol’s children’s hospital had come under attack on yet another day when Russia was supposed to have agreed a ceasefire in the town to allow safe passage for civilians.

Instead, Putin had ordered it to be bombed. Again.

Russian forces are desperate to take Mariupol. Its capture would block Ukraine’s access to the Sea of Azov and give Russia a corridor stretching from it to the border in the east. The Russian president doesn’t care at what cost.

Sergei Orlov, Mariupol’s deputy mayor, said genocide is taking place in his city of 400,000 people. “We don’t understand how it is possible in modern life to bomb a children’s hospital,” said Mr Orlov.

Those who had managed to escape the wreckage, he said, were in “total anger” and “cannot believe it is true”. “There is no water, heat, power or gas,” he said, with people forced to eat snow for fluids and burn firewood to stay warm. “It’s medieval,” he added.

The death toll in Mariupol, said the deputy mayor, had reached 1,170 since Putin launched his war. Authorities have begun digging mass graves for the dead.

“Sadly, there are just too many bodies,” official Vitaly Falkovsky told the Financial Times. “It was a necessary measure because we can’t bury people in the normal way. The morgues are overflowing.”

Yesterday alone, a reported 47 victims were buried in mass graves. One photograph showed a long trench, the width of a body and about six feet deep, piled high with corpses. There were no coffins, just dead people wrapped in shrouds, limbs protruding from the cloth rolled into the open grave and piled one on top of the other. Other images show bodies left on the streets, covered, if possible, by passers-by, too dangerous for officials to collect.

It was unclear if there had been fatalities in the airstrike on Hospital No 3.

Officials last night said 17 civilians had been wounded in the attack and the search was continuing for bodies and people alive trapped under the rubble. With Mariupol under constant bombardment since the invasion began, hospital authorities had moved the children’s and maternity wards to the basement. That decision will have saved countless lives yesterday.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, a government official, wrote on Facebook: “The maternity ward in the city centre, the children’s ward and the therapy ward at the hospital – all destroyed in a Russian air raid on Mariupol.”

The attack, he said, had been carried out during an agreed ceasefire that was supposed to allow the safe passage of civilians, women, children and the elderly out of Mariupol.

But, Mr Kyrylenko said, Russia had “not only crossed the border of unacceptable relations between states and peoples. You have crossed the line of humanity”. The Russians, he added, should “stop calling yourselves human beings”.

The wounded, said Mr Kyrylenko, were being evacuated to the nearest hospital. Hospital No 3 is unusable. Video footage showed the devastation, the mangled wreckage making it unrecognisable. The narrator of the video can be heard, saying simply: “Maternity hospital. Aviation hit the maternity hospital... there we go, the Russians. Are there people here? Anyone? Here is another house, on fire... blood everywhere.”

The head of the Ukrainian Red Cross said the airstrike on Hospital No 3 was likely to cause the “complete collapse” of paediatric care in Mariupol.

Maksym Dotsenko said: “We cannot help them in Mariupol – we have tried to organise evacuation convoys every day. Today, it was the fourth day in a row we tried but we were unsuccessful. They are completely cut off. We cannot even send in a single truck of food.”

Mariupol’s city council said Russian aircraft “bombed the hospital on purpose. The destruction is colossal,” it said. “The building of the hospital where children until recently were undergoing treatment has been completely destroyed.”

The attack on the hospital is not a unique occurrence in this war. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has verified 18 attacks on healthcare facilities, health workers and ambulances in Ukraine that had caused 10 deaths and 16 injuries.

Michael Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies director, praised Ukraine’s hospitals for their “remarkable resilience” but the violence, he said, was causing a “multi-pronged” health crisis. More than 1,000 hospitals and clinics and other health facilities are situated within 10km of the front lines, the risks all too obvious.

Even before the hospital bombing, Ukraine’s foreign minister had warned that almost 3,000 babies in Mariupol could die as a result of food and medicine shortages. Dmytro Kuleba said its 400,000 residents were being “held hostage”, unable to access humanitarian aid or be evacuated.

Mr Orlov, the deputy mayor, said Russians were shooting at citizens as they tried to flee down the supposed humanitarian corridor, forcing private cars to turn around.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Mr Zelensky, warned that Mariupol was being erased by Russian shells before their eyes. “There has been a direct strike on the maternity hospital,” he said. “Women in labour and children are under the wreckage. Instead of new lives – deaths.”

He pleaded with the West to shut down the airspace and prevent the bombings: “Isn’t this enough to close Ukrainian airspace? Isn’t it an argument to stop the killing?”

Dr Oleksandra Shcherbet, a neurologist based in Lutsk, in the north-west, who is helping to co-ordinate the distribution of supplies across the country, said: “A lot of women, newborns and medical staff were killed – this has to be stopped, it’s awful. I think there is a humanitarian crisis unfolding. The Russians are bombing children’s centres and maternity hospitals? It’s hard to believe. It’s horrible.”

Earlier in the week, a six-year-old girl, identified only as Tanya, died from dehydration after being trapped under the rubble of her family’s home.

Her mother died in the attack and the mayor of Mariupol said Tanya had died “alone, weak, frightened and thirsty”, adding: “We don’t know how long the girl was fighting for her life. We can’t imagine how much suffering she had to bear.” The deaths of children have become tragically, upsettingly commonplace in Ukraine.

It is thought at least 38 ­children have died so far.

Olena Zelenska, wife of the president, has made it her cause, warning that hundreds of children will die in basements and bomb shelters from a lack of food or medical care unless they are allowed to leave safely.

She added that Russian soldiers were shooting families who tried to leave buildings and killed volunteers who tried to help.

“How many more children must die to convince Russian troops to stop firing and allow humanitarian corridors?” she wrote on Instagram.

In an open letter published on social media, Ms Zelenska added: “You have most likely all seen these images from Kyiv and Kharkiv metro stations, where people lie on the floors with their children and pets – trapped underground.

“These are just the consequences of war for some, for Ukrainians it is now a horrific reality. In some cities families cannot get out of the bomb shelters for several days in a row because of the indiscriminate and deliberate bombing and shelling of civilian infrastructure.”

She said babies were being born underground, opening their eyes to see a concrete ceiling. “Their first breath is the acrid underground air, and they are faced by a community trapped and terrorised,” she said. “At this point, there are several dozen children who have never known peace in their lives.”

Ms Zelenska named several children killed in recent days and published black-and-white photographs of many of them.

She called for Russian mothers to be shown the photographs of dead children their sons are killing. Among them were Sofia Fedko (6), who was shot dead in the family car alongside her baby brother Ivan, their mother Irina (27), and grandparents Anna and Oleg (both 56).

She also highlighted the fate of 18-month-old Kirill, from Mariupol, who was hit in the head by shelling and rushed to hospital by his parents, but could not be saved.

A photograph captured his father, Fedor, racing through the hospital corridor, his son wrapped in a blanket in his arms, his face a picture of fear. Behind him was his ­horror-stricken partner, Marina Yatsko. Later, they stood in shock over his body. Marina sobbed: “Why, why, why?” His father held his face in his hands.

Separately, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has condemned the attack of a maternity hospital in Mariupol.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “Irish nurses and midwives have looked on in horror at photos and videos of the attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol.

“Our members stand in full solidarity with the nurses, midwives and other medical professionals who are working despite the war raging in Ukraine.

“We have heard through the International Confederation of Midwives and the International Confederation of Nurses how difficult it is on the ground for nurses and midwives in Ukraine.

“The latest attack on a maternity hospital is truly shocking and our thoughts are with the brave midwives and nurses who were under attack, their families, and the patients they were caring for yesterday.

“The protection and safety of our nurses and health systems are paramount and enshrined in international law. We call on all parties involved in the conflict and the international community to do everything in their power to protect the safety of our nurses and midwives who often put themselves in mortal danger to care for others.

“Access to healthcare and the delivery of humanitarian assistance must remain a priority for all concerned as we see cities under attack and tens of thousands of people being displaced.”

