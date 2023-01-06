Kyiv dismisses Russia’s call for Christmas ceasefire as Kremlin ‘propaganda’

Vladimir Putin has ordered his troops in Ukraine to lay down their weapons for 36 hours, to celebrate the Eastern Orthodox Christmas – in what would be the first temporary ceasefire since his invasion in February.

Kyiv denounced the offer as a “propaganda gesture” and said the Kremlin should withdraw from occupied territory before seeking a truce.

Moscow said in a statement yesterday that the unilateral ceasefire would start at noon today and end at midnight tomorrow night.

“We are calling on Ukraine to declare a ceasefire so that [Orthodox Christians] could go to church on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day,” it stated.

Most Orthodox Christians in Russia and Ukraine celebrate Christmas Eve today, January 6, as they follow the Julian, rather than the Gregorian calendar for religious feast days.

The announcement came shortly after Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish leader, had phone conversations with Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine.

Mr Erdogan told Putin that “calls for peace and negotiations should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire”, according to a read-out of the phone call released by the Turkish president’s office.

The Kremlin said Putin told Mr Erdogan that he was open to talks – if Ukraine accepted “new territorial realities”.

However, Ukraine dismissed the ceasefire as a gambit to buy time for Russia to regroup and consolidate its military grip on occupied territory.

“This is obviously just a propaganda ploy,” said Mikhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Mr Zelensky.

“Russia is frantically trying to reduce the intensity of combat and strikes on its logistics centres in order to win time for additional mobilisation, speed up construction of large-scale defence in occupied territories, and regroup its army.

"Russia also wants to show an allegedly ‘humanitarian approach to war’ and thus try to convince the Europeans to put pressure on us.

“That is the cynical thought behind Putin’s decree about a temporary ceasefire... it contains not the slightest wish to end the war.”

The secretary of Ukraine’s Security and Defence Council, Oleksiy Danylov, tweeted: “A ceasefire? Lies and hypocrisy. We will bite you in the singing silence of the Ukrainian night.”

Asked about the truce proposal, US president Joe Biden said he thought Putin was “trying to find some oxygen”.

“I’m reluctant to respond to anything that Putin says. I found it interesting that he was willing to bomb hospitals and nurseries and churches... on the 25th and New Year’s,” Mr Biden said. Russia has denied targeting civilians.

Tatiana Stanovaya, a veteran Kremlin watcher, said the move mirrored Putin’s outward notion that he is standing on the “side of light” in the conflict.

“It is also partially a consequence of the destruction on New Year’s Eve of the barracks in Makiivka containing tens or hundreds of Russian draftees,” she added. “He very strongly does not want to face a similar incident over Christmas.”

Russia suffered its worst single loss since the war began in the early hours of Sunday last, when a Ukrainian strike on a building used by the Russian army killed at least 89 soldiers.

Ukrainian and some Russian sources have claimed the real death toll may be in the hundreds. The incident has fuelled public criticism of Russia’s top generals.

Some of Moscow’s most aggressive pro-war voices have criticised the idea of ceasing hostilities even for 36 hours.

Rybar, a popular pro-war Telegram channel linked to the Wagner private military contractor, wrote: “Can we please stop casting pearls before swine? They are not going to appreciate it. Everyone wants the special military operation to end as soon as possible with some kind of logical ending.

“But to [declare a truce] to wait for a Ukrainian provocation and then accuse them of it is not a great idea.”

Voenny Osvedomitel, a pro-war Telegram channel with 500,000 subscribers, yesterday called the truce “outright madness” that is unlikely to hold on the ground on either side.