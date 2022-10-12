Kremlin’s crude ‘kamikaze’ drones gunned down by air defences in sign of Vladimir Putin’s weakening war machine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during the video conference of the leaders of the Group of Seven and Ukraine yesterday. Photo: AP

Scores of Iranian-made “kamikaze” drones launched into Ukraine by Russia have been gunned down by the country’s air-defence systems in a further sign of the weakening of Vladimir Putin’s war machine.

Some 37 Shahed-136 drones made up Russia’s long-range blitz on cities across Ukraine on Monday, but many were destroyed before hitting their targets.

Fears that the weapons could turn the war in Russia’s favour have failed to materialise in recent weeks.

Running short of long-range precision weaponry and its own drone programme, Moscow leaned on one of its remaining allies, Iran, to secure a supply of the crude flying death machines.

But the drones have proved largely ineffective, easily detectable and unable to destroy sensitive military targets.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia has ordered 2,400 of the drones, which can loiter over targets for hours before launching strikes.

Owing to its low-power engine, the Iranian weapon has a relatively low speed of 111mph, making it simple to target. In comparison, Russian cruise missiles can travel at 2,000mph.

They can be shot down with smaller air-defence systems, or even smaller arms, according to the Ukrainian military.

There are even reports that Kyiv’s armed forces managed to take out a Shahed-136 with a machine gun.

This has forced Moscow to adopt wasteful tactics, sending swarms of up to 10 drones at once in the hope at least one can evade defences.

At a time when Russia, according to Western officials, is running low on long-range precision weaponry, the range and accuracy of its Iranian-made drones is unlikely to solve shortages. Once launched, Shahed-136 drones have a range of 600 miles before detonating a self-destructing 50kg explosive.

Some say the drones have a range of up to 1,500 miles, but there is no evidence to suggest Russia or Iran have tested the machines to this distance.

The city of Bila Tserkva, near Kyiv, was hit by six drones last week, suggesting Moscow has only been able to deploy them from some 125 miles away.



Russia fired more than 80 cruise missiles and 24 drones into Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, during rush hour on Monday.

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, said yesterday Russian forces had launched the munitions almost hourly since the start of the onslaught.

Ukraine’s armed forces have had relative success gunning them down, but they fear the current air-defence systems could be overwhelmed as more are deployed.

The rate of fire dropped significantly yesterday, with 29 cruise missiles launched and 13 drones confirmed as intercepted. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

