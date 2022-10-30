Kremlin’s attacks on Ukraine deploy Iranian drones built from US parts that are bought online

Ukrainian firefighters work to put out a fire at energy infrastructure facilities, damaged by Russian drone strike. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

Iran is dodging sanctions by building the drones it supplies to Russia using US technology which is available on the web.

Intelligence reports have highlighted the crude nature of the Shahed-136 kamikaze drones (inset below) and the Mohajer-6 surveillance drones used by Russia.

The reports emerged as a Ukrainian air force spokesman said that more than 300 Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) have been shot down since their introduction to the battlefield little over a month ago.

The drones have become key weapons in Russia’s arsenal and have been used to strike critical infrastructure. The single-use drones loiter over their target before crashing into it with a 50kg warhead.

After an examination of a downed kamikaze drone, Ukrainian security experts concluded the machine uses a similar flight control and targeting system to DJI drones that are manufactured by US chipmaker Texas Instruments.

Its GPS system was said to contain parts from Hemisphere, a US tech firm, which designs and manufactures positioning products for use in agriculture, construction and mining.

Its fuel pump and associated valves came from Poland, while the engine was available to purchase from AliExpress, Chinese giant Alibaba’s e-commerce site.

In a separate examination of an Iranian Mohajer-6 reconnaissance and strike drone, downed over the Black Sea last month, Ukrainian experts found a similar number of household components.

It is produced predominantly for surveillance, but can carry a weapons payload of 100kg and has a flight range of 200km.

Parts produced by Japanese firms such as Sony, Panasonic and Fujitsu, as well as items made by lesser-known firms from the US, Canada, and the Netherlands, were found in the drone.

A solitary chip that is part of the drone’s power unit was produced by Radiorele, a Ukraine tech firm, according to the intelligence dossier.

Many of the internal components, it was noted, were produced for use in household items — not military hardware.

Iran has denied supplying drones to Russian forces, but it is believed both types of UAV are produced by the Iranian Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company.

Engineers apparently attempted to cover their traces by using English inscriptions (with grammatical errors) on the insides of the machines, according to Ukrainian intelligence.

Harsh sanctions on Iran mean its engineers are forced to use household technologies to build military-grade machines.

Ukrainian officials are working with counterparts from G7 countries to prevent Tehran from acquiring dual-use components in the future.

Meanwhile, Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, called the use of the drones “appalling” and vowed to crack down on their use.

“Canada and the US will keep working with our allies and partners to expose, deter, and counter Iran’s provision of these weapons,” he said.

Israel, which has remained cautious about its involvement in the war between Russia and Ukraine, has promised to present Washington with evidence that the Iranian-made drones are being used against Kyiv.

Western officials believe Russia has sought out the Iranian drones to plug gaps in its depleted arsenal of long-range, precision weapons.

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, said on Friday that Russia had launched attacks with more than 30 drones in two days.

In a clip, recorded next to a downed Shahed-136, he pledged to “clip the wings” of Moscow’s air power.

“We continue our resistance. The aggressor continues his terror. We are again attacked from the sky by a flock of their crows,” added Ukraine’s president.