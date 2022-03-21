A firefighter works at the site of a bombing at a shopping centre in Kyiv as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues. Picture: Reuters

Rescuers work at the site of a shopping mall damaged by an airstrike in Kyiv, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues. Picture: Reuters

A child sits on the shoulders of a man near a building damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Picture: Reuters

A rescuer reacts inside a shopping mall in Kyiv damaged by an airstrike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues. Picture: Reuters

The site of a bombing at a shopping centre in Kyiv as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues. Picture: Reuters

Russia's invasion has driven 10 million people - nearly a quarter of Ukraine's population - from their homes, according to the United Nations. While most have stayed in Ukraine, about 3.4 million have fled to other countries such as Poland.

The Kremlin warned against a potential European Union ban on Russian oil imports, saying it would "hit everyone," worldwide and particularly on the continent. Some EU countries are pushing for a fifth round of sanctions that would include an embargo on buying Russian crude.

The Kremlin has said more progress must be made in talks with Ukraine before Vladimir Putin can meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, who he suggested needed to do “homework”.

“In order to talk about a meeting of the two presidents, first it’s necessary to do the homework, it’s necessary to hold talks and agree the results,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He added that “so far significant movement has not been achieved” in the talks and that “there are not any agreements which they could commit to” at a joint meeting.

In the Black Sea port city of Odessa, authorities said Russian forces damaged civilian houses in a strike on Monday.

The city council said no one was killed and that emergency services quickly extinguished a fire. Mayor Hennady Trukhanov visited the site and said “we will not leave Odessa and we will fight for our city”.

Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in the southern city of Mariupol lay down their arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged port city.

As Russia intensified its effort to pound Mariupol into submission, its ground offensive in other parts of Ukraine has become bogged down. Western officials and analysts say the conflict is turning into a grinding war of attrition, with Russia bombarding cities.

In the capital, Kyiv, a shopping centre in the densely populated Podil district near the city center was a smoking ruin after being hit late Sunday by shelling that killed eight people, according to emergency officials. The attack shattered every window in a neighboring high-rise.

Chemical plant

Ukrainian authorities also said Russia shelled a chemical plant in northeastern Ukraine, sending toxic ammonia leaking into the air, and hit a military training base in the west with cruise missiles.

The encircled southern city of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov has seen some of the worst horrors of the war, under Russian pounding for more than three weeks, in what Ukrainian and Western officials have branded a war crime.

Hours before Russia’s offer to open corridors out of the city in return for the capitulation of its defenders, an art school where some 400 people were taking shelter was hit by an airstrike, according to Ukrainian officials.

‘Under rubble’

“They are under the rubble, and we don’t know how many of them have survived,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said. In a video address, he vowed that Ukraine would “shoot down the pilot who dropped that bomb.”

Russian Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev had offered two corridors — one heading east toward Russia, the other west to other parts of Ukraine — in return for Mariupol's surrender. He did not say what Russia would do if the offer was rejected.

The Russian Ministry of Defence said authorities in Mariupol could face a military tribunal if they sided with what it described as “bandits,” the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Ukrainian officials rejected the proposal even before Russia's deadline of 5 a.m. Moscow time for a response came and went.

“There can be no talk of any surrender, laying down of arms," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk told the news outlet Ukrainian Pravda.

The strike on the art school was the second time in less than a week that officials reported an attack on a public building where Mariupol residents had taken shelter. On Wednesday, an airstrike devastated a theatre where more than 1,000 people were believed to be sheltering. At least 130 people were reported rescued Friday, but there has been no update since then.

Mariupol officials said at least 2,300 people have died in the siege, with some buried in mass graves.

City officials and aid groups say Russian bombardment has cut off Mariupol's electricity, water and food supplies and severed its communications with the outside world, plunging the remaining residents into a chaotic fight for survival.

‘War crime’

“What’s happening in Mariupol is a massive war crime," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

Mariupol had a prewar population of about 430,000. About a quarter were believed to have left in the opening days of the war, and tens of thousands got out over the past week by way of a humanitarian corridor, though other attempts have been thwarted by the bombardment.

In the Black Sea port city of Odessa, authorities said Russian forces damaged civilian houses in a strike Monday. The city council said no one was killed.

Russia's invasion has driven nearly 3.4 million people from Ukraine, according to the United Nations. The U.N. has confirmed over 900 civilian deaths but said the actual toll is probably much higher. Estimates of Russian deaths vary, but even conservative figures are in the low thousands.

Some who were able to escape Mariupol tearfully hugged relatives as they arrived by train Sunday in Lviv in western Ukraine.

“Battles took place over every street. Every house became a target,” said Olga Nikitina, who was embraced by her brother as she got off the train. “Gunfire blew out the windows. The apartment was below freezing.”

Mariupol is a key Russian target because its fall would allow Russian forces in southern and eastern Ukraine to link up. Its capture would also help Russia establish a land bridge to Crimea, which was seized from Ukraine in 2014.

More than three weeks into the invasion, the two sides seem to be trying to wear each other down, experts say, with Russian forces launching long-range missiles at cities and military bases as Ukrainian forces carry out hit-and-run attacks.

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces on the ground are "essentially stalled.”

Talks continue

Talks between Russia and Ukraine have continued by video conference but failed to bridge the chasm between the two sides, with Russia demanding Ukraine disarm and declare itself neutral and Ukraine saying Russian forces must withdraw from the whole country.

Ukrainian delegation member Davyd Arakhamia told Ukrainska Pravda that there was a 90-minute session between top negotiators Monday morning, to be followed by a full day of talks in various working groups.

U.S. President Joe Biden was expected to talk on Monday with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Britain about the war. The Russian Foreign Ministry warned that relations with the U.S. are “on the verge of a breach,” citing “unacceptable statements” by Biden about Putin — an apparent reference to the American calling the Russian a “war criminal.”

In Ukraine’s major cities, hundreds of men, women and children have been killed in Russian attacks.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general said a Russian shell struck a chemical plant outside the eastern city of Sumy just after 3 a.m. Monday, causing a leak in a 50-ton tank of ammonia that took hours to contain.

Russian military spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed the leak was a “planned provocation” by Ukrainian forces to falsely accuse Russia of a chemical attack.

Konashenkov also said an overnight cruise missile strike hit a military training center in the Rivne region of western Ukraine. He said 80 foreign and Ukrainian troops were killed, though the figure could not be independently confirmed.

Britain’s defence ministry said that Ukrainian resistance had kept the bulk of Russian forces more than 25 kilometres from the city centre, but that Kyiv “remains Russia’s primary military objective.”

Russian troops are shelling Kyiv for a fourth week now and are trying to surround the capital, which had nearly 3 million people before the war. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced a curfew extending from Monday evening through Wednesday morning.

A cluster of villages on Kyiv’s northwest edge, including Irpin and Bucha, have been all but cut off by Russian forces and are on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe, regional officials said. Associated Press journalists who were in the area a week ago saw bodies in a park.

In another worrying development, Ukraine’s nuclear regulatory agency said radiation monitors around the decommissioned Chernobyl power plant, the site in 1986 of the world’s worst nuclear meltdown, have stopped working.

The agency said that problem, and a lack of firefighters to protect the area's radiation-tainted forests as the weather warms, could mean a “significant deterioration” in the ability to control the spread of radiation in Ukraine and beyond.

Facebook ban

A Moscow court banned Meta Platforms Inc.'s Facebook and Instagram in Russia Monday, in what was the first use of the country's sweeping law on "extremism" against a foreign technology company.

The presiding judge backed the prosecutor's request to ban the social networks with immediate effect ruling them "extremist" organizations, Tass reported from the courtroom. The prosecutor argued that Meta's policies were directed against Russia and its army.

A lawyer for Meta said the Russian court didn't have the authority to rule in the case because Meta is a foreign-registered company without a domestic presence, Interfax reported from the hearing. A spokesperson for Meta didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.

It marks the latest escalation against the company since President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. Regulators blocked access to Facebook and Instagram earlier this month. The designation would make it possible to bring criminal charges against any employees in Russia but the company has none.

Russia has increasingly sought to control access to information since it attacked Ukraine, and this month passed a new law punishing the intentional spreading of what the authorities deem "fake" news with as much as 15 years in prison. The extremist label caps a year of escalating pressure on U.S. technology companies as regulators levied fines and slowed access in an effort to force the firms to allow the government determine what is acceptable content.

Oil production

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck added his voice to Western appeals for OPEC to increase oil production and said Gulf states should not profit from global sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

OPEC heavyweights Saudi Arabia and the UAE have resisted Western calls, including from the United States, to use their spare oil output capacity to tame prices that have surged as the invasion prompted fears of supply disruptions.

Nobel moves

A group of European politicians have appealed for the Nobel Peace Prize nomination deadline to be extended so Volodymyr Zelensky can be considered for the award.

More than 30 politicians have written to the Nobel Prize Committee to request they extend the deadline from January 31 to the end of March in order to nominate Mr Zelensky and the Ukrainian people.

“Although we are aware that this is a break with procedure, we do believe it is justified by the current unprecedented situation,” politicians from the Netherlands, Estonia, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Bulgaria, Romania and Slovakia wrote in a letter dated March 11.

“From the defiance of the democratically elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the man with tears in his eyes saying goodbye to his family to fight for his country, people all over Ukraine are rising up to resist the forces of authoritarianism.

“Our words of sympathy and support can hardly do justice to the sacrifices they make for the principles of human rights and peace.

“The veneer of civilisation is paper-thin, we are its guardians and we can never rest.”

The call was met with a mixed reaction from commentators on social media.

Author Mig Greengard said on Twitter it would be “weird” to giving the Nobel Peace Prize to a wartime leader, even if he was defending his homeland from an aggressor.

“If Zelensky and Ukraine come through this, having rallied the free world back to the cause of democracy and liberty vs tyranny through massive sacrifice of blood and tears, give them all the prizes,” he added.

An account called Socialist Boomer said he had been impressed by Zelensky’s leadership while defending his country.

“But the idea that the guy continuously calling for a no fly zone aka WW3 deserves the Nobel Peace Prize is wacky.”

The Norwegian Nobel Committee director Olav Njølstad said it had not yet received the lawmakers’ letter.

“Generally speaking, it is not possible for the Committee to extend the 31 January deadline for making nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize,” he said.

However, committee members had the right to make their own nominations up until the first formal committee meeting, which was held this year on 28 February, he said.

This year’s Nobel Prize announcements will take place in early October.

Last years recipients were journalists Dmitry Muratov, from Russia, and Filipina Maria Ressa.

‘Forced to go to Russia’

The Ukrainian government yesterday said thousands of Mariupol residents are being “forcibly taken” against their will across the border to remote Russian towns as the invading forces strengthened their grip on the besieged port.

The city’s mayor Vadym Boichenko, said the deportations echoed historic transportations.

“What the occupiers are doing today is familiar to the older generation, who saw the horrific events of World War II, when the Nazis forcibly captured people,” he said in a statement.

“It is hard to imagine that in the 21st century people can be forcibly taken to another country.”

‘Let it Go’

Meanwhile, a seven-year-old Ukrainian girl who went viral for singing Let It Go in a Kyiv bomb shelter has performed live in Poland, The Standard has reported.

Amelia Anisovych was recorded performing the song from Disney film Frozen, while sheltering from a Russian attack, in a video that has since attracted millions of views.

Amelia is now in Poland with her grandmother and siblings after fleeing Ukraine amid the country’s ongoing war.

She took to the stage on Sunday night to perform the Ukrainian national anthem in front of thousands of people at the Atlas Arena in ÅódÅº.

The concert, titled “Together with Ukraine”, saw some of the biggest names in Ukraine and Poland perform in aid of Polish Humanitarian Action.

The stars in attendance included Daria Zawialow, Igo, Dagadana, Jerry Heil and Marcin Wyrostek.

Amelia earlier told BBC Breakfast she wanted to thank people who “enjoyed my singing”.

She said: “I practise singing every day in the morning, afternoon and evening... it has always been my dream to sing.”

The video was originally shared online by Marta Smekhova who was also in the bunker.

She said the heartfelt performance stunned everyone... “from the first word, there was complete silence… everyone listened to a song by this girl who was just beaming light”.

Actress Idina Menzel – who played Elsa, the character who performs the song in the film Frozen – saw the video and tweeted: “We see you. We really, really see you”.