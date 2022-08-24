Kremlin vows ‘no mercy’ for killing of ‘martyr’ Darya Dugina

Russian political scientist and ideologue Alexander Dugin delivers a speech during the memorial service for his daughter Darya Dugina. Photo: Reuters/Maxim Shemetov

Russia’s foreign minister vowed “no mercy” for the murder of Darya Dugina as Kremlin allies used her funeral to proclaim the right-wing ideologue a “martyr” whose death will ensure victory over Ukraine.

Alexander Dugin, the philosopher credited with propagating the ideology justifying the invasion, told a televised funeral ceremony in Moscow that his daughter “died for the people, died for Russia” and only “victory” would avenge her death.

“Her earliest words, which of course we taught her, were ‘Russia’, ‘Our great state’, ‘our empire’,” Mr Dugin said at the ceremony.

Ms Dugina (29) was killed on Saturday night by a remotely detonated explosive device planted under the seat of the Toyota Land Cruiser she had been driving near Moscow.

Russia has blamed Ukraine’s security services for the assassination, a charge Kyiv has denied. A previously unknown Russian opposition group has claimed responsibility, but its claims cannot be verified.

The funeral ceremony at the Ostankino television tower in northern Moscow reflected the Russian government’s open embrace of a radical imperialist ideology from which it once publicly distanced itself.

A large black-and-white photograph of the deceased hung on a wall while sombre music played.

Ms Dugina’s body lay in an open casket with a traditional paper headband bearing a Russian Orthodox prayer on her forehead. Her face did not bear any visible sign of physical damage, despite the fireball that engulfed her car.

After Mr Dugin spoke, a succession of high-profile mourners hailed his daughter as a national hero and urged Russians to rally behind the war effort.

Leonid Slutsky, the leader of the ultra-nationalist Liberal Democratic Party, said squares would be named after her, before saying, “one country, one president, one victory”.

The phrase, commentators noted, has echoes of Adolf Hitler’s slogan “one people, one Reich, one Fuhrer”.

Konstantin Malofeev, a family friend and nationalist businessman accused by the US and EU of bankrolling Russia’s initial invasion of eastern Ukraine in 2014, said her death would ensure Russian victory.

“We will become stronger with the blood of our martyrs,” he said.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the businessman known as “Putin’s chef” who is believed to run the Wagner mercenary group, which has provided thousands of troops for the invasion, also attended but did not speak to the media.

Neither Vladimir Putin nor any serving member of his government was present.

However, Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, separately vowed that Russia would take revenge for Ms Dugina’s death.

“I consider it a barbarous crime for which there can be no forgiveness,” he told reporters. “I hope the investigation will be quickly completed and according to the results of this investigation of course there can be no mercy for the organisers, those who commissioned this, and the perpetrators.”

The remarks came as the US warned that Russia was planning massive missile strikes on infrastructure in Ukraine to to mark its Independence Day today.

The motive for Ms Dugina’s murder has puzzled Russia watchers.

She had been carving out a career as a right-wing TV pundit but was not well known or influential.

The Russian government has exploited her father’s ideas for political purposes in the past, but he has generally been regarded as a marginal figure outside fringe nationalist circles.

An assessment by Nato countries concluded the Kremlin blamed Ukraine because the Russian security services are losing their grip on society in Moscow. It was thought that Putin had attempted to move suspicion away from a Russian-based group targeting his Kremlin regime. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

