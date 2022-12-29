Kremlin to pay for sperm banks and IVF for men called up to war

RUSSIANS called up to fight in Ukraine will have the chance to freeze their sperm free of charge, as the Kremlin tries to persuade more to join up.

The state will also begin subsidising IVF for soldiers’ families, it was announced yesterday.

Igor Trunov, head of the Union of Lawyers of Russia, said the government had given its support to his proposal to create a free cryobank.

He published a reply from the health ministry, saying it would allocate funds to cover the cost of freezing and storing “biological material of the citizens mobilised to take part in the special military operation” for the next two years.

Mr Trunov said he was approached by several families wanting to freeze sperm before deployment.

Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation in September to bolster Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.

More than 300,000 men have already been called up but hundreds of thousands have fled to avoid conscription.

The Kremlin has promised a number of perks to those who volunteer or are called up, including a grace period on loan repayments and a halt on legal proceedings against members of the armed forces.

Many families, however, have complained they are still being harassed by banks and debt collection agencies.

Several Russian cities, including Moscow, have cancelled New Year’s Eve firework displays so they can send the cash to mobilised men and their families instead.

Meanwhile, widespread reports of soldiers being poorly dressed and under-prepared on the front line in Ukraine have provoked anger across the country.